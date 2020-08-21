Renko Scalping EA

1

A simple and very effective strategy.

Mean Renko candles and Moving Averages.

Renko Scalping EA can trade fully automatically.


The reason why I use  Mean Renko candles is very simple.  Mean Renko boxes filter out price ranges and make the chart look very clean and transparent. By adding the usual  Moving Averages to such a chart, the overall picture will give you a quick overview of when price is trending and when it is consolidating.

Another very important reason for using Renko candles for scalping is the need to catch smaller movements on the charts. Thanks to this possibility, you can catch a few or even a dozen opportunities to earn money every day. Using this simple method  it is enough to focus on one or two instruments without having to search the Market every day for bargains.



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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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The most effective signals generated by Ichimoku strategies. Ichimoku Trade Alarm is a supplement for Ichimoku Trade Panel and it shows the signals that Expert Advisor reacts to. Visualization of signals:  Price / Kijun sen cross - the candle body must be between Min_Candlestick_Body and Max_Candlestick_Body. The candle must close above / below Kijun sen, minimum in 1/3 of its body. Open candle must be located above / below Kijun sen. Chinkou span must be under the price of 26 periods in advanc
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Renko Trade Alarm   is designed to work on chart with Renko and Mean Renko candles. It generate B uy and S ell signals on the chart and send notifications. Visualization of signals: Swing  - Formations 123. Pattern  - Double Bottom, Double Top, Triple Bottom, Triple Top, Formations 123 Reverse. Scalp  - Periodic change in the price direction, plus additional filters in the form of oscillators Stochastic  and  MACD. Ichi  - Signals filtered by the Ichimoku indicator. For correct operation an offl
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Multi Currency Closer EA
Miroslaw Stachowiak
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Multi Currency Closer EA What is this program for: Multi Currency Closer EA is an Expert Advisor equipped with a complicated algorithm that is designed to close the basket of orders always with profit. Let's imagine that we trade many instruments, with different position sizes, maybe we also use machines that place a large number of orders. After some time, it turns out that we no longer control the situation and we do not know how to effectively reduce the share of our money in the market. In s
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Petr Zeman
56
Petr Zeman 2023.02.10 19:22 
 

Hello, I have purchased the product, but still only the trial version is available to me!!

Miroslaw Stachowiak
1804
Reply from developer Miroslaw Stachowiak 2023.02.20 20:09
Hello, try uninstalling and installing EA again.
FX167
206
FX167 2022.10.15 03:08 
 

Lol. EA auto removes after draging on chart. Probably the vendor coded it to stop working because of my bad review. EZ 60 usd for that loser. Money well spent. xD.

Miroslaw Stachowiak
1804
Reply from developer Miroslaw Stachowiak 2022.10.20 09:38
Why are you giving a bad rating without any description?
NickTrader87
46
NickTrader87 2022.04.11 12:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samuel Kimball
80
Samuel Kimball 2021.11.03 12:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Miroslaw Stachowiak
1804
Reply from developer Miroslaw Stachowiak 2021.11.03 22:27
You have used EURUSD_MeanRenko_Box1.5pips.set file?
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