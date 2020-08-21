A simple and very effective strategy. Mean Renko candles and Moving Averages.

Renko Scalping EA can trade fully automatically.





The reason why I use Mean Renko candles is very simple. Mean Renko boxes filter out price ranges and make the chart look very clean and transparent. By adding the usual Moving Averages to such a chart, the overall picture will give you a quick overview of when price is trending and when it is consolidating.

Another very important reason for using Renko candles for scalping is the need to catch smaller movements on the charts. Thanks to this possibility, you can catch a few or even a dozen opportunities to earn money every day. Using this simple method it is enough to focus on one or two instruments without having to search the Market every day for bargains.







