Ichimoku Trade Panel

Expert Advisor was designed for traders who use Ichimoku strategy in their own trade. The control panel and its excellent functionality allow you to quickly set parameters for transactions and positioning.

Ichimoku Trade Panel is a fully complet system that I created for my own trading needs. The strategy conveniently combines manual trading with automatic trading.

Some unusual functions are the result of my individual experience and several years of my presence on the market.

Having a ready scenario and thanks to the One-click system, in a few seconds you will be able to program the sequences of actions that the Expert will perform when the expected situation on the chart appears. 


Expert Advisor will begin to pyramid if the following conditions are met:

1.       The Pyramid System button is active

2.       One or all of the buttons responsible for the signals are active

3.       The BUY / SELL trade direction buttons are active

4.       Another signal generated by the Ichimoku indicator will appear

5.       We already have a position to earn



Input Parameters 

Ichimoku

·         Tenkan (default = 9) — period for calculating Tenkan-sen.

·         Kijun (default = 26) — period for calculating Kijun-sen.

·         Senkou (default = 52) — period for calculating Senkou spans.

 

Money Management

·         TradeSize (default = 1) — basic lot size for fixed position sizing. Used when TradeSizeFixtrue.

·         TradeSizeFix (default = true) — if true, position size calculated = TradeSize.

·         MM_Percent (default = 1%) — Used when TradeSizeFixfalse.

·         Minimum_Accont_Equity (default = 0) — minimum account equity for open new trade.

·         Profit_Target_Percent (default = 20) — Take Profit calculated as a percentage of account balance.


Trade Management

·         Long (default = false) — if Long true. Expert Advisor can open buy positions.

·         Short (default = false) — if Short true. Expert Advisor can open sell positions.

·         BreakEven (default = false) — if true, the Auto move to break even functionality.

·         BreakEven_Pips (default =50) —  the number of pips that the current price has to be away from the Entry price so it triggers the move of the Stop Loss price to no losses or breakeven.

·         XpipsAboveBE (default = 2) — the number of pips away from the Entry price to where the Stop Loss has to be moved. This is to cover commissions. It has 2 pips as default so it covers commissions from my current broker.

·         Summary_BreakEven (default = false) — if true, the Auto move to break even functionality for all opened positions.

·         Pyramid_System (default = false) — if true, Pyramid system is On.

·         Min_Pyramid_Distance (default =20) —  the minimum number of pips when Pyramid_System add next position.

·         Min_Candlestick_Body (default =10) —  the minimum number of pips the signal candle size.

·         Max_Candlestick_Body (default =50) —  the maximum number of pips the signal candle size.

·         TP_Pending_Order_Pips (default =1000) —  assumed profit in pips for pending orders.

·         SL_Pending_Order_Pips (default =40) —  accepted loss in pips for pending orders.

·         Pending_Order_Distance (default =20) —  the distance of the order awaiting from price in pips.


Miscellaneous

·         OrderComment ( "Price Kijun Cross") , ( "Tenkan Kijun Cross") , ( "Cloud Breakout") , ( "Three Line") — the commentary for positions opened by this EA.

·         MaxSlippage (default = 100) — the acceptable price slippage in pips.

·         MagicNumber (default = 12345) — the order magic number to filter positions opened by this EA. Used only in MT4.

·         MaxSpread (default =10) —  maximum spread to open position - Spread to stop trading.


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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4.39 (51)
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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5 (1)
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Krzysztof Borzyszkowski
913
Krzysztof Borzyszkowski 2019.05.17 08:36 
 

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