Indicator MA Channel

4
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator.

This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by a percentage set by the user.

The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved and a percentage parameter (Channel%) has been added.

Basic parameters:

Channel% - shows how much we want to deviate from the main line.

The indicator is freely available.
Reviews 3
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.01 12:27 
 

ótimo indicador, obrigado.

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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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I present to you the IndFlatDetector indicator. It belongs to the level indicators and shows the Trading Levels. This indicator combines the simplicity of intuitive settings and the accuracy of drawing levels. Up count - the number of candlesticks up to determine the upper range Down count - the number of candlesticks down to determine the lower range Borders on the body or shadow - calculate the range by shadows or by body Change the borders or not - change the boundaries of the original
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EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.01 12:27 
 

ótimo indicador, obrigado.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.10 08:46 
 

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lasleon
176
lasleon 2024.03.11 16:23 
 

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