Indicator MA Channel
- Indicators
-
Alexey SmirnovAlexey Smirnov
- Version: 1.0
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator.
This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by a percentage set by the user.
The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved and a percentage parameter (Channel%) has been added.
Basic parameters:
Channel% - shows how much we want to deviate from the main line.
The indicator is freely available.
ótimo indicador, obrigado.