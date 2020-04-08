TOMAD Two Moving Average Distance
Ahmad Fashihullisan
TOMAD (Two Moving Average Distance) is an indicator that can scan multi pairs, the data displayed on the indicator is in the form of a range of PIPs. This indicator is also equipped with information on the movement of today's candle and the previous day's candle formation.
In the input indicator settings, you can change it according to your needs, whether it's from the pair that will be displayed to setting the period, mode and MA price.