Market Maker Dashboard by G labs

4.6

G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel.


Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, stop-hunt proximity to session extremes, today’s range compared with ADR, and RSI on M15 for timing. Click a row to load that symbol on the active chart according to your inputs.


What it does


Scans a configurable list of symbols (default covers 28+ major forex pairs; broker suffixes supported). Displays peak formation labels (PFH/PFL) for cycle context. Shows ADR cycle status and real-time expansion in ADR multiples. Builds Asian session range from the early session on H4; optional on-chart rectangle for the chart symbol. Highlights stop-hunt proximity to session range extremes after the session window. Shows daily range in pips versus ADR. Displays M15 RSI with colour-coded cells for quick overbought and oversold awareness.


Dashboard features


Colour-coded table cells for fast scanning. Minimise toggle to reduce on-chart footprint. Optional screen alerts and mobile push notifications for ADR and stop-hunt events. Optional projected 1, 2, and 3 ADR guide lines on the active chart symbol when enabled.


Who it is for


Traders who use Beat The Market Maker or market-maker cycle logic and want a structured overview across many pairs without attaching separate templates to every chart.


Quick start


Attach to any chart. Add symbols to Market Watch and match names to your broker (including suffixes). Adjust the symbol list, ADR period, moving-average and RSI inputs, and alert options. Use the toolbar to minimise the panel or switch symbols from the table.


Requirements


MetaTrader 4. Works with forex, metals, and indices where your broker provides data. Analysis and scanning tool only — does not open or manage trades automatically.


Related products


For breaker blocks, intraday alignment, momentum, divergence, and multi-timeframe references, see G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard on the same seller profile.


Keywords


BTMM, Beat The Market Maker, market maker dashboard, peak formation, PFH, PFL, ADR cycle, Asian session, Asian range, stop hunt, multi-pair scanner, RSI, MetaTrader 4 indicator, G-Labs

Reviews 17
TPX
2163
Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2025.05.01 21:20 
 

I wanted the most complete version that you described in the video, but I can't find it to buy, can you help me?

nevesrich
108
nevesrich 2024.09.26 04:06 
 

The product nails the reversals

Exitis5minutes
331
Exitis5minutes 2024.01.16 10:36 
 

Top-notch product. Very pleased. Helps to watch the video. So far it seems to be a step ahead of my favourite AI software.

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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
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THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Oleg Rodin
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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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G Labs IC Breaker order blocks mt5
Garry James Goodchild
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G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 5. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart. Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker bl
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rajivcau
534
rajivcau 2025.09.20 00:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2025.09.20 10:45
Glad you like it there is a more advanced version but i sell that separately as another product
TPX
2163
Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2025.05.01 21:20 
 

I wanted the most complete version that you described in the video, but I can't find it to buy, can you help me?

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2025.09.20 10:43
You can message me for that its a separate product
nevesrich
108
nevesrich 2024.09.26 04:06 
 

The product nails the reversals

Exitis5minutes
331
Exitis5minutes 2024.01.16 10:36 
 

Top-notch product. Very pleased. Helps to watch the video. So far it seems to be a step ahead of my favourite AI software.

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2024.02.01 09:52
thank you so much
Samuel Diseko
285
Samuel Diseko 2023.11.27 06:54 
 

The dashboard works as described and expected. It has reduced my time in analysis and is highly accurate and reliable. I recommend going through the BTMM course first so as to understand the dashboard. Thanks for the excellent work, Garry James Goodchild.

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2023.11.27 12:28
thank you so much means allot to hear good feedback thank you
George Heck
516
George Heck 2023.11.27 02:20 
 

Absolute game changing dashboard. I was not a BTMM trader previously because of the difficulty, but this dashboard makes learning and trading along with the market makers extremely easy! 5 STARS!! I was able to learn how the markets truly move! Thanks Garry!

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2023.11.27 12:29
Thanks for the kind review I really appreciate it. Long may your progress continue .
Mzwakhe Thokozane
23
Mzwakhe Thokozane 2023.10.09 12:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2023.11.26 23:16
I have made some improvements to this once you see update please update your review thanks please check new version and then update your feedback
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.07.21 09:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2023.07.22 10:45
Lovelt review thanks
E_sasu_jr
199
E_sasu_jr 2022.07.14 16:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2023.11.26 23:17
push notifications have been enabled
hamels16
297
hamels16 2022.02.03 10:30 
 

great dashboard.. but too bad the developer not response my comment and message so i cant give full star

Daniel Oliver Sturm Schwarz
364
Daniel Oliver Sturm Schwarz 2021.11.10 20:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2021.11.12 08:37
It works fine for all of the other customers who have bought it . it maybe conflicting with some other indicator you have. As i already said to you I dont have the facility my end to refund you from MQL5 so you will have to ask them to process that for you ! I wish you well !
Sam Lox
196
Sam Lox 2021.08.12 17:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

goor311
493
goor311 2021.07.31 20:07 
 

Dear sirs Rented the G dash few days ago. I noticed you have v.2.61. I noted my version is 1.0 While I am quite pleased with my indi am wondering if I am missing out on something. I am willing to buy the dash as well as the order block indi if I could get the updated versions.

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2021.07.31 20:15
Was just a filename
clausejmbm123
361
clausejmbm123 2021.06.28 22:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2021.06.29 21:12
Have not been here as have been sick .
Frank Langrehr
321
Frank Langrehr 2021.01.19 16:01 
 

I trade the MMM and have always taken a very long time to look through all the charts and draw in the corresponding peak formations. Dashboard facilitates my work immensely and also offers other advantages such as the current ADR and the 3xADR. In addition, there is a really strong community of traders who all trade the MMM and help each other openly and honestly. For me the best tool to trade MMM.

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2021.01.19 16:17
Thank you So much for your feedback
Justin Samson
142
Justin Samson 2021.01.18 17:01 
 

It doesn't get better than this. This product is by far the best tool I have ever purchased in my trading career. I am an experienced trader and the dashboard has cut hours and hours off of my day by giving me all the information necessary that I would normally have to take time to gather. It baffles me that this tool is priced at just 50 USD for one month and I have never seen a tool with so much information given that is organized into a chart. THANK YOU G-CASH

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2021.01.18 17:52
Thank you very much for the feedback
SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.12.16 23:19 
 

Hello, I have just purchased this (6 month) and I think it is a great product but I need some documents and vides to understand how to use it effectively....thanks...Samit

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2020.12.17 14:23
We have provided you now in the telegram group if you need anymore assistance please contact us thank you so much
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