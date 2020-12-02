Market Maker Dashboard by G labs

G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel.





Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, stop-hunt proximity to session extremes, today’s range compared with ADR, and RSI on M15 for timing. Click a row to load that symbol on the active chart according to your inputs.





What it does





Scans a configurable list of symbols (default covers 28+ major forex pairs; broker suffixes supported). Displays peak formation labels (PFH/PFL) for cycle context. Shows ADR cycle status and real-time expansion in ADR multiples. Builds Asian session range from the early session on H4; optional on-chart rectangle for the chart symbol. Highlights stop-hunt proximity to session range extremes after the session window. Shows daily range in pips versus ADR. Displays M15 RSI with colour-coded cells for quick overbought and oversold awareness.





Dashboard features





Colour-coded table cells for fast scanning. Minimise toggle to reduce on-chart footprint. Optional screen alerts and mobile push notifications for ADR and stop-hunt events. Optional projected 1, 2, and 3 ADR guide lines on the active chart symbol when enabled.





Who it is for





Traders who use Beat The Market Maker or market-maker cycle logic and want a structured overview across many pairs without attaching separate templates to every chart.





Quick start





Attach to any chart. Add symbols to Market Watch and match names to your broker (including suffixes). Adjust the symbol list, ADR period, moving-average and RSI inputs, and alert options. Use the toolbar to minimise the panel or switch symbols from the table.





Requirements





MetaTrader 4. Works with forex, metals, and indices where your broker provides data. Analysis and scanning tool only — does not open or manage trades automatically.





Related products





For breaker blocks, intraday alignment, momentum, divergence, and multi-timeframe references, see G-Labs Advanced Market Maker Dashboard on the same seller profile.





Keywords





BTMM, Beat The Market Maker, market maker dashboard, peak formation, PFH, PFL, ADR cycle, Asian session, Asian range, stop hunt, multi-pair scanner, RSI, MetaTrader 4 indicator, G-Labs