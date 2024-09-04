Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro, an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool!

Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk!

Another innovative solution from the Trade Agent Toolbox!



Key Features of SL Limiter Pro:

Advanced Multi-Mode SL Management: Flexible Mode Selection : Choose to manage manual trades, trades placed with specific magic numbers, or both. This versatility allows you to precisely control which trades the bot will manage.

: Choose to manage manual trades, trades placed with specific magic numbers, or both. This versatility allows you to precisely control which trades the bot will manage. Magic Number Filtering: Use magic numbers to define which automated trades are managed, giving you the ability to differentiate between various trading strategies and Expert Advisors (EAs) in use. Multiple Trigger Points: Three Configurable Trigger Points : Set up to three different trigger points to activate different actions at various stages of trade loss. This allows for a highly customized approach to risk management, adapting dynamically to market conditions.

: Set up to three different trigger points to activate different actions at various stages of trade loss. This allows for a highly customized approach to risk management, adapting dynamically to market conditions. Diverse Action Types: Choose from full close, partial close, or the new Close Allowance action for each trigger point, providing unparalleled flexibility in managing your risk. Innovative Close Allowance Feature: Control Your Losses with Precision: The Close Allowance action type lets you define a maximum allowable loss for each position. The bot automatically adjusts your position size to stay within this allowance, preventing excessive losses while keeping you in the trade. Dynamic Risk Control and Real-Time Monitoring: Automated Real-Time Adjustments : The SL Limiter Pro Bot continuously monitors all open positions and makes real-time decisions based on your customized settings. It’s like having a full-time risk manager overseeing your trades.

: The SL Limiter Pro Bot continuously monitors all open positions and makes real-time decisions based on your customized settings. It’s like having a full-time risk manager overseeing your trades. Immediate Action Execution: As soon as the defined conditions are met, the bot takes action—be it closing the position fully, partially, or adjusting based on the allowable loss—helping to secure your profits and limit your losses. Enhanced Visual Feedback: Live Chart Updates : Keep track of the bot’s actions and status directly on your chart with dynamically updated labels. View the current mode, active magic numbers, and trigger points, ensuring you’re always in the know.

: Keep track of the bot’s actions and status directly on your chart with dynamically updated labels. View the current mode, active magic numbers, and trigger points, ensuring you’re always in the know. Clear Indication of Active Configurations: Instantly see which trigger points are enabled, the specific configurations for each, and the actions being taken—right on your trading screen. Seamless Integration and Customization: Effortless Setup : Easily integrate the SL Limiter Pro Bot into your existing MetaTrader 5 environment. Whether you’re managing manual trades, bot trades, or both, setup is simple and quick.

: Easily integrate the SL Limiter Pro Bot into your existing MetaTrader 5 environment. Whether you’re managing manual trades, bot trades, or both, setup is simple and quick. Tailored to Your Trading Style: Customize the bot’s settings to match your trading strategy perfectly. With its flexible configuration options, the SL Limiter Pro adapts to any trading style, from conservative to aggressive.

Why Choose SL Limiter Pro Bot?

The SL Limiter Pro Bot is designed for both novice and experienced traders who demand more from their trading tools. With its advanced risk management features, it helps you protect your capital, optimize your trading strategy, and reduce emotional trading decisions. By automating the stop-loss process and providing dynamic control over your trades, the SL Limiter Pro Bot allows you to trade with confidence and precision.

Maximize Your Trading Potential Today!

Don't settle for basic stop-loss management—upgrade to the SL Limiter Pro Bot and take full control of your trading outcomes. Equip yourself with the tools to minimize risk, manage your trades more effectively, and stay ahead in the competitive world of trading.

Want to try it out first? Check out the FREE version here!

Download the SL Limiter Pro Bot now and revolutionize your trading experience with advanced, automated risk management!



