The Deviator trend indicator in calculations uses reliable algorithms. It shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple.





Shows successful signals - can be used with an optimal risk ratio. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading.





It uses only one parameter for setting, which sets the number of bars for calculation.





It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Of course, the approach to trading should be comprehensive and to take advantage you should also use other information to confirm your entry.