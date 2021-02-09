Welcome to the Simple Stochastic Hedge Robot





The Robot works on all Pairs and all Time Frames.





With Stats on Screen

+ Timer

+Spread Filter

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-Balance

-Equity

-Spread

-P7L

-Buy Orders

-Buy Lots

-Buy Profit

-Sell Orders

-Sell Lots

- Sell Profit

This Robot is very easy to use . You can basically just download it and start trading. There is a easy Hedge Strategy built in to keep the risk as low as possible.





I wish everyone the most possible success with the robot. But still trade carefully as the market is very difficult at some times.