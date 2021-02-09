Simple Stochastic Hedge
- Experts
-
Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome to the Simple Stochastic Hedge Robot
The Robot works on all Pairs and all Time Frames.
With Stats on Screen
+ Timer
+Spread Filter
=====
-Balance
-Equity
-Spread
-P7L
-Buy Orders
-Buy Lots
-Buy Profit
-Sell Orders
-Sell Lots
- Sell Profit
This Robot is very easy to use . You can basically just download it and start trading. There is a easy Hedge Strategy built in to keep the risk as low as possible.
I wish everyone the most possible success with the robot. But still trade carefully as the market is very difficult at some times.