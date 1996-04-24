Price activity indicator showing the trend zone - flat, not redrawing previous values. The indicator is very sensitive to current price activity and displays signals quite well. The state of the market, the phase of its movement largely determines the success of the trader and his chosen strategy. The color version of the indicator signals a trend change. The indicator allows you to see a rising or falling trend. In addition to the trend direction, the indicator shows a change in the angle of inclination, the analysis of which allows you to filter signals using angle filters, this can be used when building a bot with this signal indicator based on it. The indicator algorithm allows you to provide fairly accurate data not only about the current state of affairs, but also to make some predictions. Quickly responds to a trend change, clearly shows the price movement. Suitable for all timeframes.