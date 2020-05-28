YumokinVOL ExitCANDLE

3

Features

  • This EA is good at volatility market.
  • This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so we recommend you apply it to that chart.
  • Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart.
  • This EA uses CANDLE technical.
  • This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position.
  • The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited).
  • The maximum loss cut is set at 80pips.

Parameters

  • -----Basic parameter-----
  • magic - Please set a magic number which is not the same as other EA.
  • NormalBuy - Please set the number of lots in the normal buy position.
  • NormalSell - Please set the number of lots in the normal sell position.
  • DotenBuy  - If the market goes in the opposite direction, please set the return buy position.
  • DotenSell - If the market goes in the opposite direction, please set the return sell position.
  • profitPips - Please set the profit of the position.
  • losscutPips - Please set the loss cut.
  • -----Compound Mode-----
  • CompoundMode - If you want to change the order lot according to the funds, set it to 1. If you want to fix the order lot, set it to 0.
  • RiskPercent - The higher this number, the more leveraged order lots are set.
  • -----GMTOffset----
  • TestGMTOffset - Set the winter time GMT offset for your broker (default: +2).
  • TestGMTOffsetSummer - Set the summer time GMT offset for your broker (default: +3).


Infomation

  • You can see the real account signal below.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/817797

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1152410

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1162687


  • For better performance, we recommend a portfolio that combines MACD and CANDLE editions.



Reviews 3
Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2020.10.06 10:40 
 

15 Years backtest with such a low DD, and live trading agrees with the backtest result. Its a gem! Ryutaro is very helpful and kind, 5 stars from my side.

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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Ryutaro Yumoto
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Features This EA is good at v olatility  market. This EA specializes in   BTC USD, so please apply this EA to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA uses volatility technical. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot). Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread. Parameters
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Features This EA uses MACD technical. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so please run the backtest using the corresponding currency. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA divides the position into 3 positions for entry and exit, so it realizes high profit factor and low drawdown. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 60pips. This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magicResistance
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Ryutaro Yumoto
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Features This EA uses Moving Average technical. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so we recommend you apply it to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 80pips. You can add an EA position by pressing the add button. This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magic - Please set
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FractalsOrder
Ryutaro Yumoto
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Features Ordering support tool using Fractals, Alligator, and HeikenAshi technical. Submit a stop order to the latest Fractals value emerging in the direction of Alligator's perfect order. Submit an additional stop order every time the Fractals price is updated. If Alligator's perfect order is canceled, cancel the placed stop loss order (leave only the contracted position). Filter entries by HeikenAshi (large), HeikenAshi (small) positive and negative lines. For filled positions, exit at any tim
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dareking
108
dareking 2023.07.10 08:38 
 

its only doing sell not opening buy order. if you have set sell order in free version , then instead of sell you can give limit lot 0.01 for demo version.

Dmitry Lugovsky
156
Dmitry Lugovsky 2023.05.27 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2020.10.06 10:40 
 

15 Years backtest with such a low DD, and live trading agrees with the backtest result. Its a gem! Ryutaro is very helpful and kind, 5 stars from my side.

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