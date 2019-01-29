NewsCatcher Free

4.67

The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer.

It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data.

You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when to enter the market). The timeframe for the semi-automated mode should not be bigger than 30 minutes, for the fully automated mode - H1 (1 hour).

It turns out that the semi-automated mode, when you locate the major support and resistance levels visually, yields a better result.

You can move the thick line (the level chased by the price). The price must touch the thick line at least once for a trade to be possible. After that, a thin line appears. When the price crosses the thin line a trade is opened. Keep in mind that the advisor opens a buy only in a bullish bar, and a sell in a bearish bar.

You can change the timeframe to see how the current level looks like in other timeframes. The advisor keeps the current level. To drop the current level, switch off the buy or sell button.


There are 2 strategies:

1) The Buy Strategy.

The price moves downside and reaches the oversold zone. As you may know, it is better to buy at the lowest point. But the price may go even lower. How do you know when the price should make a reversal move? This is when the advisor NewsCatcher Free comes in handy. If the price continues to fall, the advisor pushes the thick line (support level) lower. The advisor waits for the price to make a definitive reversal move upside and cross the thin line. Only then it opens a buy.

2) The Sell Strategy.

The price moves upside and reaches the overbought zone. As you may know, it is better to sell at the highest point. As in the buy strategy, the advisor pushes the thick line (resistance level) higher until the price makes a definitive reversal move downside. When the price crosses the thin line, the advisor opens a sell.

 

The Advisor Properties:

Color preset - you can choose among three available color schemes.

Distance - a distance from the current level for a trade to be opened.

Magic - your magic number.

Volume - use either a fixed value (ex: 0.1) or a percentage of equity (ex: 0.03%).

Stop loss - use points not pips.

Take profit - use points not pips.

Trail - use points not pips.

RSI >> Period of calculation

RSI >> Prices series

RSI >> Bottom level

RSI >> Top level


Comments to the buttons in the chart:

buy - activates the buy strategy. The price should be in the oversold zone, the RSI tachometer in the red zone.

sell - activates the sell strategy. The price should be in the overbought zone, the RSI tachometer in the green zone.

dynamic - activates a search of stop loss and take profit levels by the nearest bar extrema. These levels may not be closer then the values of stoploss and takeprofit currently set.

zero - a stoploss is going to be set at the open price line as soon as the trade gets profitable.

sound - activates sounds of a new thin line (a trade is possible), a new trade, a trail move, and a closed trade.

auto - activates the auto mode. In this mode, the advisor buys when the RSI is in the red zone, and sells in the green zone. The auto mode switches on and off the other buttons as required. If you click the buy or sell button in the auto mode, the auto mode deactivates.



Reviews 5
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 21:18 
 

EXCELENTE !!! siempre me gustaron los robots de Noticias y este es de los mejores , MUY RECOMENDABLE , felicitaciones

evgeniq100
14
evgeniq100 2019.03.07 17:22 
 

клас молодец что делишся такми совами

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 21:20 
 

Good job.

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4.94 (34)
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The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
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The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
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Evgeniy Scherbina
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NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
NewsCatcher Visual MT5
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Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
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Experts
The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
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Experts
The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
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4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
LuminaFX
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.33 (9)
Experts
LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 21:18 
 

EXCELENTE !!! siempre me gustaron los robots de Noticias y este es de los mejores , MUY RECOMENDABLE , felicitaciones

Lis28872
261
Lis28872 2023.04.09 14:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alek Polunin
100
Alek Polunin 2022.11.23 22:37 
 

Простоял советник весь день и не открыл ни одного ордера, таймфрейм H1, режим автоматический. Кроме того переходил на другие таймфреймы, полуавтоматический режим.Ордера не открываются. В обоих случаях не открываются не в красной зоне, не в зеленой, а также в других зонах советника.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 21:20 
 

Good job.

evgeniq100
14
evgeniq100 2019.03.07 17:22 
 

клас молодец что делишся такми совами

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