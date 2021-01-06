YumokinBitcoinBreakOut
- Experts
-
Ryutaro YumotoHello.
I'm Japanese strategy developers.
There is a system engineer history of more than 10 years experience.
There are more than 10 years of experience for the FX investment.
Good development field, is loss small profit large a trend-following strategy.
Best Regards.
- Version: 7.84
- Updated: 6 January 2021
Features
- This EA is good at volatility market.
- This EA specializes in BTCUSD, so please apply this EA to that chart.
- Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart.
- This EA uses volatility technical.
- This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position.
- The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited).
- The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot).
- Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread.
Parameters
- -----Basic parameter--- - -
- magic - Please set a magic number which is not the same as other EA.
- NormalLots - Please set the number of lots in the normal buy position.
- DotenLots - If the market goes in the opposite direction, please set the return buy position.
- profitPips - Please set the profit of the position.
- losscutPips - Please set the loss cut.
- --- - -CheckSpread--- - -
- MaxSpreadPips - Please set the maximum spread that you can tolerate. One pips is worth $ 0.01.
- MaxSlippagePips - Please set the maximum slippage that you can tolerate. One pips is worth $ 0.01.
- -----Compound Mode-----
- CompoundMode - If you want to change the order lot according to the funds, set it to 1. If you want to fix the order lot, set it to 0.
- RiskPercent - The higher this number, the more leveraged order lots are set.
動かない。