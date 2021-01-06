YumokinBitcoinBreakOut

1.5

Features

  • This EA is good at volatility market.
  • This EA specializes in BTCUSD, so please apply this EA to that chart.
  • Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart.
  • This EA uses volatility technical.
  • This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position.
  • The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited).
  • The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot).
  • Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread.

Parameters

  • -----Basic parameter--- - -
  • magic - Please set a magic number which is not the same as other EA.
  • NormalLots - Please set the number of lots in the normal buy position.
  • DotenLots  - If the market goes in the opposite direction, please set the return buy position.
  • profitPips - Please set the profit of the position.
  • losscutPips - Please set the loss cut.
  • --- - -CheckSpread--- - -
  • MaxSpreadPips  - Please set the maximum spread that you can tolerate. One pips is worth $ 0.01.
  • MaxSlippagePips  - Please set the maximum slippage that you can tolerate. One pips is worth $ 0.01.
  • -----Compound Mode-----
  • CompoundMode - If you want to change the order lot according to the funds, set it to 1. If you want to fix the order lot, set it to 0.
  • RiskPercent - The higher this number, the more leveraged order lots are set.




Recommended products
Cherokee
Andrey Kolmogorov
5 (1)
Experts
Cherokee  - is a professional adviser based on a trend tracking system with an adaptive algorithm. New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #2-3. Signal: 6 currency pairs Main Advantages 6 currency pairs; The EA does not use Martingale; The minimum starting deposit is $300; No need to close the robot during news releases; It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes; A multi-level model of a quantum set. Working parameters Currency pairs : EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY ,  
AbouAminALG02
Mostefa Mammeri
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is programmed with a trend-following strategy. This strategy relies on a set of indicators built into the EA, in addition to an externally configured Stochastic indicator. These indicators complement each other to determine targets. After achieving optimal settings, we implemented them internally to protect our data. Here is a comprehensive and simplified guide to the Expert Advisor (AbouAmin_EA_v1) settings. This guide is designed and organized to be an easy-to-underst
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Avg
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Avg - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve signific
MQL Trendline EA
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Experts
Summary This EA will trade semi-automatically based on trend lines or horizontal lines that are manually plotted on the chart by the user. It can handle any number of lines per chart and each line can have its own adjustable settings. This EA manages every line separately based on specific user 'keywords' set for each line. Since each line has it's own independent settings, this is why there are very few shared inputs in this EA. Doing it this way allows for a single EA to manage many lines and
FREE
FCK Hedging AI
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations for Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD and other volatility pairs. Message me for set file and demo file ,  FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse
ExpertTradePanel
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
It shows signals for all timeframes, and calculates the total percentage of the probability of price movement based on 63 signals. You can enable and disable various signals, entire timeframes and individual indicators. You can configure at what percentage the adviser will open positions himself. Or just trade in manual mode using it as an indicator. If the Trade button is pressed and the percentage in some direction has reached the set value, the Expert Advisor will open the corresponding posi
YumokinVol3PosTurbo
Ryutaro Yumoto
Experts
Features This EA uses MACD technical. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so please run the backtest using the corresponding currency. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA divides the position into 3 positions for entry and exit, so it realizes high profit factor and low drawdown. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 60pips. This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magicResistance
FREE
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Experts
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on the popular Parabolic SAR indicator, designed to follow market trends and capture momentum movements efficiently. This Expert Advisor automatically detects trend reversals using Parabolic SAR signals and executes trades with built-in risk management and trailing stop functionality. Key Features: Fully automated Parabolic SAR trading system Trend-following strategy using SAR reversal signals Fixe
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA3
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD  EUR USD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the
Bullet Romeo
Nehemiah Rono
Experts
Bullet Romeo is a scalping EA based on  Exponatial moving average .  Bullet Romeo EA  is a must have EA for every professional trader chart screen. All traders uses it because of its simplicity and power. This Forex EA Robot simply trade direction change, you can choose the period you want in the settings window. It enters Buy when MA crosses or sell when cross bellow. You will be able to adjust Moving Average period and other safety settings.
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
Hedge Way
Everton Fontes Dos Santos
Experts
Hedge Way Introducing Hedge Way, an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) that strategically utilizes the hedge strategy to close both full and partial orders, aiming to minimize risk and optimize results. This marks the release of an advanced EA, renowned for its unique operational capability. While it can automatically open orders, its true potential is revealed when used manually as part of a strategy. Instead of relying solely on the conventional stop loss, this EA employs a hedge technique, gradu
Dax Macd Bollinger Breakout Strategy Mt4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
DAX MACD Bollinger Breakout (M15) is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 strategy designed to capture clean breakout moves on the DAX index using a momentum + structure confirmation model with rule-based pending STOP execution. The EA was tested on DAX on the M15 timeframe from July 8, 2017 to August 22, 2025 (MT5 hedged). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tuned settings. Recommended broker: Any MT5 broker offering DAX (GER40) with EET server time (Rob
FREE
Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
FREE
Eurjpy Ichimoku Tema Breakout MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
EURJPY Ichimoku–TEMA Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 strategy designed to capture **confirmed trend breakouts** on EURJPY using an Ichimoku cloud direction filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** around a TEMA reference level adjusted by volatility. The EA was backtested on **EURJPY on the H1 timeframe** from **January 2, 2015 to August 22, 2025** using a **MetaTrader 5 (hedged)** backtest engine. No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized
FREE
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Indicators
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Experts
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
TreeBert EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated. The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis. How It Works This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system: Trend Detection
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
RobotX
Andrey Karyaka
Experts
This robothas great potential. Agloballyhidden intelligence calculation system. This expert has flexible settings. I am sure you won not have any problems with it. The principle is run, set up and forget. He does everything is own. This is very handy. Try a monthly subscription. I am sure with a high degree of probability. You ill want the unlimited version. That is exactly what you are here for.
Candle Timer MT4 Zakirulbd
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Indicators
Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7   Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity. Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7 is a professional MT5 indicator designed to display the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart in a clean, distraction-free format. One of the most common frustrations among traders is not knowing exactly how much time remains before a candle closes. Many traders moving from other platforms actively look for a reliable candle countdown timer before fully ado
FREE
Trend Market EA
Aleksandr Somov
Experts
Trend Market EA  это полностью автоматическая система. В данный момент советник продаётся по акции по цене 499 $ вместо 999 $ Trend Market EA  - работает по направлению тренда на старшем таймфрейме. Сигналом на открытие ордера служит сигнал индикатора HMA на графике текущего таймфрейма, на котором установлен советник, Если сигнал совпадает с направлением тренда на старшем таймфрейме, то советник открывает рыночный ордер в направлении тренда. Если же тейкпрофит не достигут, а тренд разворачивает
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
ForexGump Simplified EA
Andrey Kozak
Experts
A simplified version of the ForexGump robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot can trade on other currency pairs, but the default settings are on GBPUSD. In general, the trading strategy is based on the ForexGumpUltra + RSi indicator. The robot automatically determines the most effective entry points into the market and opens a buy or sell order in the direction of price movement. If a deal is closed at a loss, the robot remembers the market conditions under which it was opened and later th
FREE
Deep structurs
Omar Talaoutou
Experts
Deep strategy is a combination of deep superposition and trading signal model. EA   DEEP STRUCTURE   determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the deep structure with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies to contr
B4N1 New Wave
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
4.56 (50)
Experts
Explore our Multicurrency Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4, known as New Wave. This innovative trading tool utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and MACD patterns to accurately predict market movements in your preferred time frame. It's essential to test this strategy in the strategy tester and on a demo account to analyze performance and fine-tune settings to your needs. Key Features: Strategy based on machine learning, neural networks, and MACD patterns. Customizable
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
More from author
YumokinVol3PosTurbo
Ryutaro Yumoto
Experts
Features This EA uses MACD technical. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so please run the backtest using the corresponding currency. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA divides the position into 3 positions for entry and exit, so it realizes high profit factor and low drawdown. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 60pips. This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magicResistance
FREE
CycleTrapVOL
Ryutaro Yumoto
4 (1)
Experts
Features This EA is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. This EA will be entered when the volatility of the market increased. The target currency is GBPJPY. This EA takes up to two positions. The input parameters are optimized for H4,H1,M30. The maximum profit is set at 300pips. The maximum loss cut is set at 100pips. Parameters FUNDA -  If you only want to buy, please set 1. If you only want to sell, please set -1. if you wish both, please set both 0 . magic - Please set a magic number whic
FREE
YumokinFX MovingAverage
Ryutaro Yumoto
2 (2)
Experts
Features This EA uses Moving Average technical. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so we recommend you apply it to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 80pips. You can add an EA position by pressing the add button. This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magic - Please set
FREE
YumokinVOL ExitCANDLE
Ryutaro Yumoto
3 (2)
Experts
Features This EA is good at v olatility  market. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so we recommend you apply it to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA uses CANDLE technical. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 80pips. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magic - Please set a magic number which is not the same as other EA. NormalBuy - Please set the number of lot
FREE
FractalsOrder
Ryutaro Yumoto
Utilities
Features Ordering support tool using Fractals, Alligator, and HeikenAshi technical. Submit a stop order to the latest Fractals value emerging in the direction of Alligator's perfect order. Submit an additional stop order every time the Fractals price is updated. If Alligator's perfect order is canceled, cancel the placed stop loss order (leave only the contracted position). Filter entries by HeikenAshi (large), HeikenAshi (small) positive and negative lines. For filled positions, exit at any tim
Filter:
hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2024.09.30 23:46 
 

動かない。

Mohd Amirul
48
Mohd Amirul 2024.02.27 03:11 
 

Not yet run

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review