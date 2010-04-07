FractalsOrder

Features

  • Ordering support tool using Fractals, Alligator, and HeikenAshi technical.
  • Submit a stop order to the latest Fractals value emerging in the direction of Alligator's perfect order.
  • Submit an additional stop order every time the Fractals price is updated.
  • If Alligator's perfect order is canceled, cancel the placed stop loss order (leave only the contracted position).
  • Filter entries by HeikenAshi (large), HeikenAshi (small) positive and negative lines.
  • For filled positions, exit at any time using the break even stop function.
  • It can also be applied to CFD (Bitcoin, Dow 30, Nikkei average, gold, crude oil, etc.).

Parameters

  • -----Basic parameter-----
  • magicResistance1-10 - Magic number for buy position (for 10 positions).
  • magicSupport1-10 - Magic number for sell position (for 10 positions).
  • lotsResistance - Number of lots for buy position (for 10 positions).
  • lotsSupport - Number of lots for sell position (for 10 positions).
  • ----Alligator parameter-----
  • periodJAWS - Averaging period for the blue line (Alligator's Jaw).
  • shiftJAWS - The shift of the blue line relative to the price chart.
  • periodTEETH - Averaging period for the red line (Alligator's Teeth).
  • shift TEETH - The shift of the red line relative to the price chart.
  • periodLIPS - Averaging period for the green line (Alligator's Lips).
  • shiftLIPS - The shift of the green line relative to the price chart.
  • methodALLIGATOR The method of averaging. Can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.
  • appliedALLIGATOR The price used. Can be any of the price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or a handle of another indicator.
  • ---- HeikenAshi (large) parameter-----
  • timeframeHeikenAshiLarge Time frame used when doing technical calculations for HeikenAshi (large) (minutes specified, default 1440) .
  • HeikenAshiLargeShift - How many previous candlesticks to calculate (default 0)?
  • ---- HeikenAshi (small) parameter-----
  • timeframeHeikenAshiSmall Time frame used when doing technical calculations for HeikenAshi (small) (minutes specified, default 60) .
  • HeikenAshiSmallShift - How many previous candlesticks to calculate (default 0)?
  • ---- Others parameter----
  • ResistanceColor Color of the resistance button (default Tomato) .
  • SupportColor - Support button color (default DodgerBlue) .
  • FilterColor - Filter button color (default Yellow) .
  • DisableColor - Disabled color (default Gray).


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Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
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Gi-Seok Im
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Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
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5 (1)
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If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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