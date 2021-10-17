YumokinFX MovingAverage
- Experts
-
Ryutaro YumotoHello.
I'm Japanese strategy developers.
There is a system engineer history of more than 10 years experience.
There are more than 10 years of experience for the FX investment.
Good development field, is loss small profit large a trend-following strategy.
Best Regards.
- Version: 9.30
Features
- This EA uses Moving Average technical.
- This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so we recommend you apply it to that chart.
- Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart.
- This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position.
- The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited).
- The maximum loss cut is set at 80pips.
- You can add an EA position by pressing the add button.
- This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA.
Parameters
- -----Basic parameter-----
- magic - Please set a magic number which is not the same as other EA.
- NormalLots - Please set the number of lots in the normal position.
- DotenLots - If the market goes in the opposite direction, please set the return position.
- profitPips - Please set the profit of the position.
- losscutPips - Please set the loss cut.
- -----Compound Mode-----
- CompoundMode - If you want to change the order lot according to the funds, set it to 1. If you want to fix the order lot, set it to 0.
- RiskPercent - The higher this number, the more leveraged order lots are set.
- -----GMTOffset----
- TestGMTOffset - Set the winter time GMT offset for your broker (default: +2).
- TestGMTOffsetSummer - Set the summer time GMT offset for your broker (default: +3).
Infomation
- You can see the real account signal below.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/817797
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1152410
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1162687
使えない。