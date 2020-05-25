Scalper Little is a Forex trading strategy, carried out at short intervals and with very small profit / loss goals. A trader makes a deal from a few seconds to several minutes and at the same time tries to take a small profit / loss from a few points to tens of points. In other words, the bot is trying to work on the smallest market fluctuations, as if cutting profit / loss from the market into thin slices.





The bot is designed to trade major currency pairs, it has protection against failures - when reconnecting, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. It independently controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with deposits of any size (from $ 100). Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, net, arbitrage, etc.). Each trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your deposit!





Test only on all ticks.





Denmark bot has a predecessor Scalper Mega, but this version is improved by many settings important for real work, they are presented in a separate list below.





Bot properties



