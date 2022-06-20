For OIL 2
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 August 2022
- Activations: 20
The EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and other tools.
The EA sells when overbought and buys when the trading instrument is oversold.
It trades very well during a flat, and the flat is the main part of the market. But during a trend, EA also works well.
To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread".
Recommended settings
Trading instrument: Brent, WTI;
Timeframe: H1;
Minimum deposit: 1000$;
External variables
- Lots - volume of a fixed lot;
- LotSizePlus - volume increase of the next lot;
- MoneyManagement - the volume of a dynamic lot, which depends on the size of the deposit and the level of risk set by the trader;
- Risk - level of acceptable risk;
- TimeToStart - EA start time;
- TimeToFinish - EA end time;
- Magic - unique number of orders;
- Step - minimum order price difference in the grid;
- Slippage - slippage;
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread;
- Reriod_Bollinger_Bands - period of Bollinger Bands
excellent expert and thanks to the author for his support