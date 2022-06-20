The EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and other tools.

The EA sells when overbought and buys when the trading instrument is oversold.

It trades very well during a flat, and the flat is the main part of the market. But during a trend, EA also works well.

To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread".

Recommended settings

Trading instrument: Brent, WTI; Timeframe: H1; Minimum deposit: 1000$;



External variables