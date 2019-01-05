Unselect all

5
A script that allows you to deselect all selected items on the current chart.

Very simple, but at the same time can be a very useful script, especially when a keyboard shortcut is assigned to it.

MT4 has the same functionality under the right mouse button, but using the keyboard shortcut running this script is much faster and more convenient.

The script does not have any input parameters.

Have fun using this free tool.
Reviews 3
Gerrit vdBerg
18
Gerrit vdBerg 2022.01.27 09:57 
 

Helps a lot. Why MT4 does hot have this as a standard is beyond me

Payman
756
Payman 2021.12.09 17:08 
 

great!

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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Elliott Wave Marker
Dominik Kaczorowski
1 (1)
Indicators
Important notice! This indicator does not automatically select waves. This is your job. Features: calculate risk calculate position size mark Elliott waves mark Fibonacci levels change object parameters Input parameters: Keyboard shortcuts - enable/disable keyboard shortcuts External capital - fill in if you do not keep all your capital in broker account. The risk will be calculated from the sum of the broker account and external capital. Select object after create - if true, then every create
Date Time Indicator
Dominik Kaczorowski
Indicators
A simple but very useful indicator that allows you to display the current date and time on the chart. Especially useful when you save your analysis or trades. Features: show local date and time show server date and time show remaining time to end the current timeframe interval customizable display parameters - show/hide date or time set display position set display size set display color works on every timeframe
Save Template
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilities
A very fast way to save your chart template. Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation. The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically. Script parameters: Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty. With date - true = template name will containt current date With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart
FREE
Save screen
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilities
A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart. Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it. The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}. The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe. Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!
Select All
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilities
A script that allows you to select all items on the current chart. Very simple, but at the same time can be a very useful script, especially when a keyboard shortcut is assigned to it. You no longer need to manually select all objects on the chart. This is the opposite script to my "Unselect All" script. The script does not have any input parameters. Have fun using this free tool. Please let me know what do you think about it.
FREE
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Gerrit vdBerg
18
Gerrit vdBerg 2022.01.27 09:57 
 

Helps a lot. Why MT4 does hot have this as a standard is beyond me

Payman
756
Payman 2021.12.09 17:08 
 

great!

emhaii
77
emhaii 2019.08.03 09:47 
 

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