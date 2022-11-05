ReitakFX Trade Report

5

For more info,  questions and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx


Very informative and detailed tool for your account. 

- pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips

- profit growth chart


Instalation :

- open chart and delete every other indicator on it

- put this report on chart


Setting :

- magic number

- filters (comment, symbols, currencies)

- date (today, week, month custom)

- Start / End date (this is for custom date)

- report type (open - only active trades will show, closed - only closed, open and closed - will show both)

- group by (symbol - will show separate rows every pair, magic number - good if you use different EAs and want see results each, comment - it will show you results as tp, sl or other comment if you have)

- colorscheme (you can change color of report)


For more info, questions and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx


Reviews 4
Rich2017
267
Rich2017 2023.05.22 05:44 
 

Good job

sugihara1
62
sugihara1 2023.01.01 16:01 
 

I love it, it’s really good.　

That' why, I made a video for ReitakFX Trade Report. I wanna disseminate it in Japan.

Thank you soooo much.

【yotuube】

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJWBaTqNqyc

Giulio Franceschini
722
Giulio Franceschini 2022.12.26 14:44 
 

Grazie, infinite per il tuo utilissimo indicatore

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Rich2017
267
Rich2017 2023.05.22 05:44 
 

Good job

sugihara1
62
sugihara1 2023.01.01 16:01 
 

I love it, it’s really good.　

That' why, I made a video for ReitakFX Trade Report. I wanna disseminate it in Japan.

Thank you soooo much.

【yotuube】

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJWBaTqNqyc

Giulio Franceschini
722
Giulio Franceschini 2022.12.26 14:44 
 

Grazie, infinite per il tuo utilissimo indicatore

Brian R Marchand
163
Brian R Marchand 2022.11.25 13:33 
 

Awesome Trade Report!

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