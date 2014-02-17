IceFX DrawProfit

4.92

IceFX DrawProfit indicator can efficiently help those traders who want to see on the chart all closed positions output: profit or loss. If you set DrawProfit on your chart managed by an Expert Advisor (EA), you will clearly see its performance by its profits & losses.


Main Features:

  • Draws closed order lines
  • Draws profit/loss of closed orders in currency
  • Sums orders by candles
  • MagicNumber filter for EAs
  • Comment filter


Input parameters:

  • ShowProfitLabels: show profit of orders with a label
  • ProfitMode: available options:
    • Show in currency
    • Show in pips
    • Show in currency and pips
  • ShowOrderLines: draw the lines and arrows of closed orders
  • ShowSLTPLevels: draw the SL and TP levels of closed orders
  • MagicFilter: filter by Magic number of orders
  • CommentFilter: filter by comment of orders
Reviews 44
manilenio
133
manilenio 2022.11.03 03:53 
 

I like it. kinda clutters the chart, but very helpful nonetheless.

Clément
761
Clément 2022.08.09 02:41 
 

Very useful tool.

511005
191
511005 2022.05.20 07:48 
 

Muito prático

