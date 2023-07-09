Posh Sessions

Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time.

You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session.

There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis.


Settings for a session:

Show:  To show or not the session on chart

Title:  The title/name of the session

Timezone:  Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period

Start time:  The session start time

End time:  The session end time

Color:  The session color

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Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This is for MT4 version. For   MT5   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71656 There is very useful info for candle: Range, Upperwick, Body, Lowerwick. You can get this when custom crosshair is enabled. Sessions will
Posh Sessions MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time. You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session. There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis. Settings for a session: Show:    To show or not the session on chart Title:   The title/name of the session Timezone:   Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period Start time:   The session start time End time:   The session end time Co
FREE
Posh Candle Info MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body   points and percentage Lower wick   points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
FREE
Posh Candle Info MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body points and percentage Lower wick points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
FREE
Rosy Trade Assistant MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
DLT Display Local Time MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (2)
Utilities
DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This version is for MT5 terminal. For   MT4   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71187 Massive updates on version 3.0: Choose to show current local time with optional date/GMT on chart's corner you want. Set your o
Rosy Trade Assistant MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
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