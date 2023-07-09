Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time.

You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session.

There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis.





Settings for a session:

Show: To show or not the session on chart

Title: The title/name of the session

Timezone: Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period

Start time: The session start time

End time: The session end time

Color: The session color