Track Daily Gains RJS

This Program will not execute any trades!

Works on any chart and any time frame!

This is the MT4 version.
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125600?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time.

The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for future calculations.

This Program is intended to help you track your possitive or negative gains in %. Helping you make more informed trading decisions.

I also have a program that will track your Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly gains. If this is something that interests you, follow this link to find out more! MT4:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125500?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125598?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

I also have a very exciting new trading EA which has the (Track all Gains RJS) incorparated and will seek to always been in a trade!! (Continuous Trading RJS) Follow this link to find out more!
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125471?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
MT5 : Coming soon!!


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT5 version. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125496?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for
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This Ea is for MT4 only, if you want the Mt5 version follow this link: Coming Soon. PLEASE READ THE WHOLE DESCRITPION BEFORE USE! This Ea will work on any symbol, and any time frame. The program comes set up to my preferences to trade Spot crude (WTI, oil) on a 1 min time frame.  To use my reccomended setting just turn risk managment to true as well as breakeven to true. If you start using this EA, please wait to turn on autotrading until the days finish trading is over 22:00 as program states,
Track All Gains RJS
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This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT4 version. MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125598?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. The weekly resests back to zero at open of a new mar
RJS Trade Copier
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
RJS Trade Copier: High-Speed Hybrid Sync Pro RJS Trade Copier   is a professional-grade, ultra-low latency synchronization tool designed for traders managing multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Whether you are scaling a   $400k Prop Firm account   (FTMO, Topstep, etc.) or managing private investor capital, RJS provides a seamless, "set-and-forget" mirroring experience. Built with proprietary   Zero-Path Technology , RJS bypasses the common freezing, lag, and complex setup issues found in tradition
Track All Gains RJS MT5
Robert Jasinski-sherer
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This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT5 version. MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125500?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. The weekly resests back to zero at open
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