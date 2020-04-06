SMC Range Breakout EA MT4
- Experts
- Carl Alexander Lundin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
|MetaTrader 5: link
A low-frequency breakout EA designed for controlled risk and clean market structure.
The system trades well-defined ranges only and enters breakouts confirmed by Smart Money Concepts.
No overtrading. No signal spam.
The EA can be used in two effective ways:
-
Smaller accounts: slightly higher risk per trade for growth
-
Larger accounts: lower risk per trade for smooth equity and reduced drawdown, while maintaining a strong edge compared to aggressive systems
Key Features
-
Range-based breakout logic
-
Smart Money confirmation (liquidity & order blocks)
-
Fixed risk-to-reward (1:2)
-
Adjustable stop loss (~20 pips default)
-
No martingale
-
No grid
Recommended Use
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Symbols tested: GBPJPY, USDJPY, XAUUSD
-
Account type: ECN / Raw spread
Important
This EA trades selectively and will not produce daily signals.
Designed for traders who prefer structure, patience, and risk control.
Always test on demo before live trading.