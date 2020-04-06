SMC Range Breakout EA MT4

MetaTrader 5: link 
Range Breakout EA – Low Drawdown, H1 Strategy


A low-frequency breakout EA designed for controlled risk and clean market structure.

The system trades well-defined ranges only and enters breakouts confirmed by Smart Money Concepts.
No overtrading. No signal spam.

The EA can be used in two effective ways:

  • Smaller accounts: slightly higher risk per trade for growth

  • Larger accounts: lower risk per trade for smooth equity and reduced drawdown, while maintaining a strong edge compared to aggressive systems

Key Features

  • Range-based breakout logic

  • Smart Money confirmation (liquidity & order blocks)

  • Fixed risk-to-reward (1:2)

  • Adjustable stop loss (~20 pips default)

  • No martingale

  • No grid

Recommended Use

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Symbols tested: GBPJPY, USDJPY, XAUUSD

  • Account type: ECN / Raw spread

Important

This EA trades selectively and will not produce daily signals.
Designed for traders who prefer structure, patience, and risk control.

Always test on demo before live trading.

