SMC Range Breakout EA MT4

Range Breakout EA – Low Drawdown, H1 Strategy



A low-frequency breakout EA designed for controlled risk and clean market structure.

The system trades well-defined ranges only and enters breakouts confirmed by Smart Money Concepts.

No overtrading. No signal spam.

The EA can be used in two effective ways:

Smaller accounts: slightly higher risk per trade for growth

Larger accounts: lower risk per trade for smooth equity and reduced drawdown, while maintaining a strong edge compared to aggressive systems

Key Features

Range-based breakout logic

Smart Money confirmation (liquidity & order blocks)

Fixed risk-to-reward (1:2)

Adjustable stop loss (~20 pips default)

No martingale

No grid

Recommended Use

Timeframe: H1

Symbols tested: GBPJPY, USDJPY, XAUUSD

Account type: ECN / Raw spread

Important

This EA trades selectively and will not produce daily signals.

Designed for traders who prefer structure, patience, and risk control.

Always test on demo before live trading.