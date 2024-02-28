Night Swimmer MT4

4.77

Night Swimmer is a powerful night scalping EA:

Experience night trading with Night Swimmer EA, an advance scalping system designed for low-volatile market conditions. it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA with real ticks modelling (using MT5 version) and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you.

Before entrusting real funds to this EA, conduct forward testing to thoroughly grasp its behavior.

You can not extract real results by MT4 tester!!! 

This EA is completely free, I will appreciate if you can consider writing a 5-star review.

  • Recommended  symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF
  • Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 minute chart)

Features:

  • Optimized for Night Trading: Our EA is specifically tailored to exploit the distinct characteristics of the night market, where price movements tend to be more predictable and less volatile.
  • Mean Reversion Strategy: The EA capitalizes on the tendency of prices to revert to their average values, capturing short-term price fluctuations for consistent gains.
  • Smart Functionality: Our EA incorporates a sophisticated algorithm that intelligently identifies underperforming trades. By analyzing market conditions and trade performance, the EA can automatically close out losing positions at optimal price points, effectively minimizing potential losses.

    Requirements:

    • Run continuously on VPS (to ensure uninterrupted trading)
    • Sensitive to spread, a good ECN account is necessary
    • Swap-Free account is not necessary but it is recommended

    MT5 Version

    PUBLIC GROUP

    Recommended broker to use for this EA ---------> Link

      Looking for a high quality EA?

      Check out my other EA --------> Harmonizer EA

      Recommended setup:

      Attach the EA to 5-minute (M5) chart of recommended pairs. You can use set files in the comment section. These set files are based on GMT+3. If your broker server uses different time zone, you should change time settings of the EA in set files.

      if you attach the EA to multiple charts, please make sure they have different magic numbers.


      Still Struggling with Time Settings? Follow this Step By Step Guide

      EA parameters:

      Money Management

        Lots: Calculation of initial lot size based on fixed lots

        Risk Percent (0 = Fix): Calculation of the initial lot size based on a percentage of your account capital at risk for each trade. if set to 0, it will use Lots parameter

        Stop Loss: Sets a price threshold (in points) at which a trade automatically closes to limit potential losses

        Take Profit: Sets a price threshold (in points) at which a trade automatically closes to earn the profit

        Break Even: If set to true, this feature automatically adjusts the take profit (TP) level downwards to exit trade without profit, limiting potential losses.

        Activate Break Even after ? Points in Loss: After losing ? points, the take profit automatically trails at break-even

        Adjust Break Even (Points)By using this parameter, you can adjust the break-even point, which is not necessarily the exact same as your position's entry price

        Smart Close: If set to true, the EA automatically closes open positions based on market behavior to manage risk and potentially secure profits, even before reaching the set Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) levels


        Time Settings

        Please note this EA is designed for Australian forex session, the set files are based on the GMT+3 time zone. Adjust the Time settings accordingly that the EA starts trading in Australian forex session.

          Start Hour: This is the hour at which the EA will be activated. 

          Start Minute: This is the minute at which the EA will be activated

          End Hour: This is the hour at which the EA will be deactivated

          End Minute: This is the minute at which the EA will be deactivated

          Not Friday: If set to true, it will not trade on Fridays


          Strategy Settings

            Max Volatility[(0-30):Weak, (30-100):Strong)]: This parameter sets the maximum allowed volatility for the market the EA will trade in. Higher values represent stronger volatility, and lower values represent weaker volatility. For example, if set to 20 (weak), the EA will only trade in markets with relatively low volatility, potentially reducing the number of trades it takes.

            Caution Factor (%): Sets the EA's risk tolerance for entry. Higher values lead to fewer trades, while lower values allow for more frequent trades

            Evaluate ? Latest Candles: Sets the amount of candles considered for calculations of the strategy
                General

                  Max SpreadMax spread the EA will be allowed to enter a trade

                  GUI: Activates or deactivate the graphical information on the chart

                  Magic: This number should be unique for every EA in your account




                  Reviews 15
                  박덕현
                  16
                  박덕현 2026.06.12 10:55 
                   

                  멋지네요~

                  FUTURES-ALGO
                  131
                  FUTURES-ALGO 2025.10.07 21:08 
                   

                  I had an excellent experience! The author promptly responded to my inquiries regarding the setup files with both speed and clarity, demonstrating a high level of availability and support. Thank you once for this assistance and for quality of free ea Night Swimmer....!

                  Privat99
                  59
                  Privat99 2025.08.16 17:08 
                   

                  Good, and it far surpasses even other EA PAID ones intended for night trading that I had already bought before, and on top of that it’s also free! So a big thank you to the developer. It has been installed on a real account with BROKERS KTM for exactly 30 days. It is stable, solid, and has a low DD%. The logic is very different from others on the MQL5 site. I will update my review as soon as I have it installed on other brokers. Good job Amir !

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                  Filter:
                  박덕현
                  16
                  박덕현 2026.06.12 10:55 
                   

                  멋지네요~

                  FUTURES-ALGO
                  131
                  FUTURES-ALGO 2025.10.07 21:08 
                   

                  I had an excellent experience! The author promptly responded to my inquiries regarding the setup files with both speed and clarity, demonstrating a high level of availability and support. Thank you once for this assistance and for quality of free ea Night Swimmer....!

                  Amir Hossein Moharreri
                  11238
                  Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2025.10.07 21:32
                  Appreciate your kind review ♥️
                  Privat99
                  59
                  Privat99 2025.08.16 17:08 
                   

                  Good, and it far surpasses even other EA PAID ones intended for night trading that I had already bought before, and on top of that it’s also free! So a big thank you to the developer. It has been installed on a real account with BROKERS KTM for exactly 30 days. It is stable, solid, and has a low DD%. The logic is very different from others on the MQL5 site. I will update my review as soon as I have it installed on other brokers. Good job Amir !

                  Amir Hossein Moharreri
                  11238
                  Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2025.08.16 17:09
                  Appreciate your kind review🌹
                  Tomi Luv
                  918
                  Tomi Luv 2025.03.20 15:47 
                   

                  Back test is amazing. Forward test nope. It wants to trade around the rollover where spreads go massive, huge. Might work if you can find a zero spread broker but to my knowledge even, they widen spread in rollover. Very few brokers off Commision only so to my knowledge this will never be profitable on any ecn. I've demo tested on two different brokers with no joy. I only gave 1 star for support. Seems developer is no longer around. If anyone finds a broker this works well on let us know in comments.

                  EDIT Developer is around. Just missed the last few comments made in Feb. Boosted rating

                  Amir Hossein Moharreri
                  11238
                  Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2025.03.20 16:05
                  Thank you for the review, however I am around just ask;)🌹
                  Natalija Melnitsjenko
                  747
                  Natalija Melnitsjenko 2024.11.14 07:55 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Jochen1965
                  155
                  Jochen1965 2024.10.19 08:00 
                   

                  Backtested the EA with the recommended settings with really nice results. Since a few weeks on an ic market demo account. EA works, but backtest results do not match with the "live" results on the demo account. Although it is for free, up to now, i cant recommend this ea for a live account. Therfore only 3 stars. I will keep it on my demo account and will have a look in a few weeks.

                  positive feedback: Amir gave a quick response and is very helpful

                  Amir Hossein Moharreri
                  11238
                  Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2024.10.19 14:35
                  Hi,
                  Thanks for your review.
                  As I mentioned in the description, the mt4 tester is not accurate. Backtest by mt5 (real tick mode) and you’ll see the results and backtests are similar.
                  tauz33
                  70
                  tauz33 2024.09.25 09:29 
                   

                  excellent seller, very available and attentive, he responded to my suggestion for modification, thank you

                  wgaleas
                  14
                  wgaleas 2024.09.06 18:09 
                   

                  Excelente

                  Bifrost
                  1291
                  Bifrost 2024.08.26 22:39 
                   

                  I would recommend for both EURCHF and USDCHF.

                  Sebastian Hofmann
                  170
                  Sebastian Hofmann 2024.08.07 12:08 
                   

                  Very good EA, very good support! Thanks a lot!

                  Trendtrader2015
                  470
                  Trendtrader2015 2024.06.20 11:51 
                   

                  This EA is amazing and its for free!!!

                  IATradingScalping
                  2804
                  IATradingScalping 2024.04.05 09:53 
                   

                  MUY BUENO , MUY BUENO , altamente recomendable , USA UN BROKER que permita Scalping como ICM RAW , felicitaciones EXCELENTE TRABAJO

                  khyairul h mahadzir
                  55
                  khyairul h mahadzir 2024.03.20 05:33 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  lisi 7887
                  1818
                  lisi 7887 2024.03.13 11:35 
                   

                  Just fire! Best!

                  ホワイトキャット
                  41
                  ホワイトキャット 2024.03.06 20:00 
                   

                  good EA!

                  Reply to review