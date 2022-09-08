Rua Alert Line

5
Indicator Rua Alert Line.

This indicator will notify when the High-price of candle  breaks any TrendLine or HorizontalLine on the chart. Notifications will be sent to the phone and on MT4. And it have ArrowBuy/ArrowSell on chart.

It is very useful for those of you who use the  TrendLine or HorizontalLine but do not have time to observe the chart.

Timeframe M1 to W1

Symbol: All



Reviews 2
Nick
236
Nick 2025.02.19 14:04 
 

The indicator is simple yet useful for providing all notifications regarding one's chart analysis. The developer quickly provided support and explanations about the product.

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Nick
236
Nick 2025.02.19 14:04 
 

The indicator is simple yet useful for providing all notifications regarding one's chart analysis. The developer quickly provided support and explanations about the product.

Dũng Trần
33
Dũng Trần 2024.11.10 23:57 
 

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