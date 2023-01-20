DowJonesBlinder
- Experts
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Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim AlbakerHi everyone..
I am Fawaz ( arctic) from IQ , starts trading in forex since 2018(studying the markets & strategies ) , on 2020 i start my demo , i was at other trading community , and because i am iraqi so i was prohibited and all my accounts was canceled ...
- Version: 1.23
Dear Friends ..
As I promised you , this is a demo version of my Expert Advisor that works only on Daw Jones (US30)
It works on simple strategy , Scalper and trend EA .
It use the manual lot size that you put in parameters and use the trailing stop to minimize the lost value
as much as it dose ,,
So u need to put the lot size ( usually it 0.1 minimum in most companies ) and put your Trailing stop value
(if you want to cancel the trailing just put 0 in the parameter )
(for DJ try to multiply the value by 100 )
this EA is demo and will expire after 33 days ,
if u need to buy the original copy with all extra parameters that i works with , please contact me directly .
best luck to all ...
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