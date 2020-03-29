Rua Close All Orders
- Experts
- PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 4 December 2024
Uses of EA: Close orders and close charts when conditions are met.
in_Test:
+ True: there is a command when running in Backtest mode.
+ False: Not entered, used for real time
in_Closebyprofit:
+ true: use payment in USD
+ false: do not use closed in USD
in_profit_win: stop rate (USD)
in_profit_loss: stop loss (USD)
in_Closebypercent:
+ true: use close to percent of balance
+ false: do not use the percent percent of balance
in_profit_win: percent stop rate
in_profit_loss: percent of stop loss
in_closechart:
+ true: close all charts when closing
+ false: does not close the chart
Nice.