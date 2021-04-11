ADX Power Screener MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ADX Power Screener MT4 is a very powerful utility. Thanks to the information provided by the ADX indicator, it returns a table with the levels detected on the major timeframes.
Great for checking the quality of a trend and identifying excellent reversal signals which can be accompanied by normal technical analysis to find the best entry point.
The screener can be totally customized in colors and levels. It also uses 2 lists of 28 symbols each, fully customizable through the input panel.
Great for checking the quality of a trend and identifying excellent reversal signals which can be accompanied by normal technical analysis to find the best entry point.
The screener can be totally customized in colors and levels. It also uses 2 lists of 28 symbols each, fully customizable through the input panel.