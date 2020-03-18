RSI Multi timeframe

RSI multitimeframe is a simple but useful indicator that allow you to know the status of RSI in all time frame, from 5 minute to monthly.

In input you can insert your preferred setting which will be applied to the whole indicator.

A green histogram is shown, if the value is greater than 50. A red histogram appears instead if the value is less than 50.

If you click on timeframe label you can change timeframe on selected chart.

You will discover how important it is to understand the strength of the price on timeframes other than the selected one.

Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Forex Navigator
DARIO GALLIONE
Utilities
This indicator allow users to navigate very quickly from one to another Forex cross. Very simple to use and very useful. You will not waste any more time and it will simplify your life as a trader. The color change every time that you click on other cross, so you will always know which is the open chart. To help your navigation, the majors have a slightly different color.
Forex Dashboard
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
All in One Forex Dashboard is a multitimeframe and multicurrency screener with external data inupt. You can filter your signal by multiple information to find trend or potential inversion on 28 currency cross. The first group of indicator is a Trend indicator . It's based on average price and allow you to konw if you are in trend or not in all major timeframes. Single timeframe is colored according to the information founded, while it remains gray when the price is in an accumulation or di
Stochastic Multitimeframe
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Stochastic multitimeframe  is a simple but useful indicator that allow you to know the status of Stochastic in all time frame, from 5 minute to monthly. In input you can insert your preferred setting which will be applied to the whole indicator. A green histogram is shown, if the value is greater than 50. A red histogram appears instead if the value is less than 50. If you click on timeframe label you can change timeframe on selected chart. You will discover how important it is to understand the
Analyzer multi timeframe multi indicator
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Analyzer is a multiple indicator multi timeframe that allow you to know the status of RSI , Stochastic and ADX in all time frame, from 5 minute to monthly. In input you can insert your preferred setting which will be applied to the whole indicator. Trade with this indicator is very simple. You can follow the trend or find the best opportunity for reversal. A green histogram is shown when the indicator report a bullish tendency. A red histogram appears whether the indicators indicate a bearish te
Broker Tester
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Broker Tester allow you to test the real terms applied by your broker. Using the 28 forex cross, this indicator records the changes in spreads for the duration of the test.  It shows moreover the swap applied for long and short position for multiday trades. You can have a clear expression of the quality of your broker in a short time and maybe you can use this information to negotiate better conditions.  In the input parameters, you can enter prefixes and suffixes used by your broker for naming
ADX Power Screener MT4
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
ADX Power Screener MT4 is a very powerful utility. Thanks to the information provided by the ADX indicator , it returns a table with the levels detected on the major timeframes. Great for checking the quality of a trend and identifying excellent reversal signals  which can be accompanied by normal technical analysis to find the best entry point. The screener can be totally customized in colors and levels. It also uses 2 lists of 28 symbols each, fully customizable through the input panel.
Volume Bars
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
An effective indicator that highlights candles with increasing volumes, overshadowing those with shrinking volumes. Also suitable for Forex because it uses tick_volume.  You can set the colors to your liking. It will be easier to spot trends and possible reversals. The increasing volumes indicate the presence of large investors and therefore determine the reliability of the candle under observation
Simple ADX
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
ADX is one of the most versatile indicators, understanding it can help you understand the true nature of movements. It is often used within automatic experts to filter input signals. Unfortunately in its original form it is not immediately understandable. This version aims to simplify its reading by transferring the burden of interpreting its values to the code. The result is a clear graph where it is easy to identify the accumulation and distribution phases, trend phases and excesses. The color
Volatility levels
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Transfer volatility levels to the chart to understand the nature of the ongoing movements. The levels are calculated based on the volatility recorded in the last few sessions. Easily identify possible targets or swing points for intraday , daily and weekly trading. In addition, the round price levels considered most important are also visible, here the highest trading volumes are usually concentrated. NO REPAINT
Visible Volume Profile
DARIO GALLIONE
1 (1)
Indicators
Visible Market Profile graphically represents the amount of trades made on each price level. This indicator in particular, unlike the daily  market profile , is calculated on the visible area of ​​the chart. Visible Market Profile cannot be considered an indicator of operational signals, but it can be a good support for reading the market, in addition to what is already used by every trader in his work process. The Visible Market Profile is able to determine with a good approximation the price
Close All By Magic
DARIO GALLIONE
5 (1)
Utilities
Small expert of great use. Close All by Magic Number allows you to speed up the closing of all open positions with a certain magic number. Thanks to this expert, it is possible to manage multiple strategies at the same time without the risk of making mistakes. You can close all discretionary trades, all experts, all spreads... The position of the button can be customized so as not to disturb any other indicators
Multichart Control Panel MT5
DARIO GALLIONE
Utilities
Multichart Control Panel is a small panel that can change the timeframe and zoom level of all open chart with just one click. Simple, intuitive and fast. Inside there is a simple hidden function: the buttons have a light red color when working on a demo account and a light green color when working on a real account. This little trick helps all traders who for some reason often switch from a demo account to a real one not to get confused and not to make involuntary mistakes.
