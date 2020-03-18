Stochastic multitimeframe is a simple but useful indicator that allow you to know the status of Stochastic in all time frame, from 5 minute to monthly.

In input you can insert your preferred setting which will be applied to the whole indicator.

A green histogram is shown, if the value is greater than 50. A red histogram appears instead if the value is less than 50.

If you click on timeframe label you can change timeframe on selected chart.

You will discover how important it is to understand the strength of the price on timeframes other than the selected one.