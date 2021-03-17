Visible Volume Profile

Visible Market Profile graphically represents the amount of trades made on each price level. This indicator in particular, unlike the daily market profile, is calculated on the visible area of ​​the chart.





Visible Market Profile cannot be considered an indicator of operational signals, but it can be a good support for reading the market, in addition to what is already used by every trader in his work process. The Visible Market Profile is able to determine with a good approximation the price areas in which the main activities are carried out by the parties of institutions and business houses on the investment instrument under consideration.





Therefore, combining the Visible Market Profile with the classic configurations of technical analysis and in particular in a discretionary type of operation can sometimes give excellent ideas, which often bring the probability of success of the trade to the part of the retail operator.





The control point, as in the classic market profile, represents the highest value reached by the indicator, therefore, the level on which the price will have passed several times.



