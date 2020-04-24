Broker Tester allow you to test the real terms applied by your broker. Using the 28 forex cross, this indicator records the changes in spreads for the duration of the test. It shows moreover the swap applied for long and short position for multiday trades. You can have a clear expression of the quality of your broker in a short time and maybe you can use this information to negotiate better conditions.

In the input parameters, you can enter prefixes and suffixes used by your broker for naming the crosses. In addition, there is the possibility to hide your account data in order to share the results with friends.



I'm sure it will be very useful!



