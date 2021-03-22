Close All By Magic
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 July 2022
- Activations: 5
Small expert of great use. Close All by Magic Number allows you to speed up the closing of all open positions with a certain magic number.
Thanks to this expert, it is possible to manage multiple strategies at the same time without the risk of making mistakes. You can close all discretionary trades, all experts, all spreads...
The position of the button can be customized so as not to disturb any other indicators
Very good product. you can position anywhere on the chart. very fast get outing.