Bears Bulls Complex MT5
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.5
- Updated: 2 January 2023
- Activations: 5
The Bull and Bear Power indicators identify whether the buyers or sellers in the market have the power, and as such lead to price breakout in the respective directions.
Bulls Power vs. Bears Power is a unique tool that displays on each candle the balance between the bears (sellers) and the bulls (buyers).
This particular indicator will be especially very effective when the narrow histogram and the wide histogram reside on the same side (above or under the Zero line)
Hello Leonid Basis, good afternoon! I made the purchase of "Bear Bull Complex MT5", but when i activate it. the indicator does not meet the informed, the indicator installed was the "Trend Histogram". I've written a message in private for you, however, no answers. Can you help me solve the problem? Thank you!