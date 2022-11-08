Engulfing Candle detector

5

Engulfing Candle Detector


Detectable pattern

  • Double Candlestick Patterns
    • Bullish Engulfing
      The first candle is black candle. The second candle opens with a gap below the real body of the black candle but rallies upwards to close above the real body of the black candle. In other words, the second candle's real body completely engulfs the first candle's real body

    • Bearish Engulfing
      The first candle is white candle. The second candle opens with a gap above the real body of the white candle but declines sharply to close below the real body of the first candle. In other words, the second candle’s real body completely engulfs the first candle’s real body

    • Bullish Engulfing (with Shadow)
      The first candle is black candle. The second candle's high price is above than first candle's high annd second candle's low price is lower than first candle's low price.In other words, the second candle with shadow completely engulfs the first candle with shadow

    • Bearish Engulfing (with Shadow)
      The first candle is white candle. The second candle's high price is above than first candle's high annd second candle's low price is lower than first candle's low price.In other words, the second candle with shadow completely engulfs the first candle with shadow

 


Functions

  • Choose engulfing detect method
    • Engulfing with candle body
    • Engulfing with upper and lower shadow

  • Engulfing candle Highlight

  • Drawing additional line and boxes
    • HLine drawing (50% of engulfing candle)
    • Box drawing (from 50% to 61.8%)
    • Box drawing (161.8%)

If you have any idea for improve this indicator.

Please welcome your precious idea.

Reviews 7
bmotley
159
bmotley 2025.10.10 08:55 
 

Just what i was looking for. Thank-you for the great indicator!!

smoki
45
smoki 2023.10.13 13:09 
 

Thank you! One of the best Engulfing Candle detector!

Agus Hidayat
155
Agus Hidayat 2023.08.31 00:43 
 

Very accurate in detecting engulfing candles . Would you be so kind to add push notification to the indicator? Thanks in advance

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Engulfing Candle detector for MT5
Shin Eun Gu
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Engulfing Candle Detector Detectable pattern Double Candlestick Patterns Bullish Engulfing The first candle is black candle. The second candle opens with a gap below the real body of the black candle but rallies upwards to close above the real body of the black candle. In other words, the second candle's real body completely engulfs the first candle's real body Bearish Engulfing The first candle is white candle. The second candle opens with a gap above the real body of the white candle but dec
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bmotley
159
bmotley 2025.10.10 08:55 
 

Just what i was looking for. Thank-you for the great indicator!!

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 21:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

smoki
45
smoki 2023.10.13 13:09 
 

Thank you! One of the best Engulfing Candle detector!

Agus Hidayat
155
Agus Hidayat 2023.08.31 00:43 
 

Very accurate in detecting engulfing candles . Would you be so kind to add push notification to the indicator? Thanks in advance

Shin Eun Gu
7675
Reply from developer Shin Eun Gu 2023.11.14 16:33
Hi, Alert/Notification function is added. Please update the indicator as latest.
lisi 7887
1816
lisi 7887 2023.03.03 08:02 
 

Fine

Shin Eun Gu
7675
Reply from developer Shin Eun Gu 2023.04.24 06:32
Thank you
Andrie Yustanto
248
Andrie Yustanto 2022.12.23 07:10 
 

Nice tools... Simple but powerfull... Thanks for sharing...

Shin Eun Gu
7675
Reply from developer Shin Eun Gu 2023.04.24 06:32
Thank you
Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.15 08:01 
 

Good. 1H seems to work. Perhaps, depending on the movement, the frequency of display may be high.

Good update!! (11/19)

Shin Eun Gu
7675
Reply from developer Shin Eun Gu 2022.11.29 14:22
Thank you for your opinion. :)
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