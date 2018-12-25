The indicator displays the trading statistics of the analyzed Market signal on the chart. Signal transaction data is presented in an excel (csv) file and can be taken from the Signal>Trading history (Export to CSV: History). The copied file must be saved to the directory MT4>File>Open Data Folder>MQL4>Files.

Available color management and font output.

If the currency names are different on the Signal and User accounts, use the Prefix and Suffix parameters.

Utility options

Prefix at Signal - the prefix in the name of the Signal currency ;

- the prefix in the name of the Signal ; Suffix at Signal - suffix in the name of the Signal currency ;

- suffix in the name of the Signal ; Prefix at My account - the prefix in the name of the user account currency ;

- the prefix in the name of the user account ; Suffix at My account - suffix in the name of the user account currency ;

- suffix in the name of the user account ; Analize Deals amount - the number of analyzed deals;

- the number of analyzed deals; File with Signal history - the name of the file with the history of the signal being analyzed;

- the name of the file with the history of the signal being analyzed; Show info - show currency statistics in the upper left corner;

- show statistics in the upper left corner; Font - font of displayed data on profit and loss;

- font of displayed data on profit and loss; Size - font size;

- font size; Angle - the angle of the displayed data: 0 - horizontally, 90 - vertically;

- the angle of the displayed data: 0 - horizontally, 90 - vertically; Line width - line thickness of a closed deal;

- line thickness of a closed deal; Color for buy and profit - color for lines of buy and font profits;

- color for lines of buy and font profits; Color for sell and loss - color for sales lines and loss font;















