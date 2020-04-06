Gold Matrix Pending Pro

🟡 Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 – Advanced XAUUSD Pending Order EA

🚀 Smart. Precise. Profitable.

Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade using smart pending order logic with built-in floating profit management and controlled martingale strategy. The EA focuses on safety, consistency, and automation, making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders.

Key Features

  • 📌 Pending Order Strategy
    Places either Buy Stop or Buy Limit orders at strategic distances based on market conditions.

  • 🧠 Auto TP Adjustment
    Automatically recalculates and updates the Take Profit for all positions using a weighted average entry system, ensuring consistent profit closure.

  • 🔁 Controlled Martingale Logic
    Triggers only when the floating loss exceeds a defined threshold. Includes:

    • Max Martingale level cap

    • Cooldown timer between levels

    • Volume control with lot size cap

  • 💰 Floating Profit Exit System
    Closes all trades instantly when a user-defined floating profit is reached, ensuring timely exits in volatile markets.

  • 📅 Smart Entry Timing
    Trades only Tuesday to Thursday, avoiding uncertain Monday and Friday volatility.

  • ⚙️ Highly Customizable Inputs
    Define:

    • Pending type: Buy Stop or Buy Limit

    • TP and spacing between orders

    • Martingale levels, multiplier, and cooldown

    • Max open lot size

    • Floating profit exit threshold

📊 Backtest Highlights (2024, M30, XAUUSD)

  • 💵 Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • 📈 Total Net Profit: $711.57 (+71.1%)

  • Winning Rate: 98.78%

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 127.16

  • 📉 Max Drawdown (Equity): 31.21%

  • 📉 Max Balance Drawdown: 0.48%

  • 🧠 Sharpe Ratio: 2.80

  • 📌 Total Trades: 328

  • 📆 Test Period: Jan–Dec 2024

  • 🟢 99% Modeling Quality

📌 View the attached screenshots for full backtest and balance curve.

📍 Recommended Pair & Timeframe

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M30

⚠️ Notes

  • Works best on low spread Gold accounts.

  • For Hedging accounts only (Netting not recommended).

  • VPS recommended for consistent execution.

  • Ensure proper backtest with real tick data for accurate performance.

🎯 Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 combines strategy, control, and smart automation to help you capitalize on gold price movements without overexposure. With strong backtest performance and smart logic, it's designed for serious traders aiming for long-term profitability.


More from author
Handy Renko Chart
Handy Ban
Utilities
This indicator creates a Renko-based custom symbol in MetaTrader 5. Renko charts are built using price movement only, not time, making them useful for analyzing trends and filtering noise. Features Customizable brick size in points. Option to calculate brick size using ATR (adaptive). Ability to show or hide wicks. Creates and updates a custom Renko chart symbol. Automatically opens the chart window (optional). Maintains a limited bar history for performance. Inputs BrickSizePoints – brick size
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Only
Handy Ban
Experts
EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value. This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend. User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit. No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself.  This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account. Recommended ini
FREE
Supertrend Line for MT5
Handy Ban
Indicators
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The SuperTrend Indicator is a classic trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the current market direction with clarity and precision. Based on Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adapts to price volatility to outline potential support or resistance levels in trending markets. Key Features Trend Visualization Displays color-coded trend lines directly on the chart: • Uptrend – green line • Downtrend – red line Signal Arrows Shows arrows
FREE
Resilient Multi Pairs
Handy Ban
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale. 1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade - LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell ) - LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY ) - SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL ) 2. Distance between Each Positions - Point value of each Positions   100  : - if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA - EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position - new TP calculated us
FREE
Order Generate Tools
Handy Ban
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a tool created for scalping. it can generate pending orders with 4 input: 1. Volume : Lot for the Pending Orders 2. Distance : Distance within the Orders in Points 3. Total Order : Total Generated Orders 4. Take Profit : TP for the generated Orders in Points 5. Stop Loss : SL for the generated Orders in Points It also have another tools which can monitor the floating and close at defined profit using Closed at Profit Input What's new: - Stop Loss in Pip
FREE
Supertrend Gold MT5
Handy Ban
Experts
SuperTrend Gold MT5 V3.1 – Gold Spot EA Based on SuperTrend Indicator The Supertrend Gold EA MT5 is the automated trading version of our popular Supertrend Line for MT5 indicator. It follows the same proven trend logic, but with the added benefit of fully automatic trade execution and management. The EA enters trades based on SuperTrend signal changes and closes them either when a user-defined Take Profit is reached or when an opposite signal appears. No Stop Loss is used , and all risk is cont
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
Handy Ban
Experts
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance V 3.0 Precision-Pending Trading Powered by Trend Logic, EMA Crossovers & Smart Floating Loss Control Strategy Summary Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance is a powerful, low-frequency Expert Advisor tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines EMA crossover signals , floating-loss analysis , and smart pending order systems . It is optimized to capture strong price movements in line with trend, while minimizing drawdown through advanced control mechanisms and strict trad
FREE
One Trade Gold pro
Handy Ban
Experts
OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe , designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic. Optimized for stability, simplicity , this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics. 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD) Metric Value Initial Deposit $100 Net
FREE
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
GoldWeeklyPro EA v1.0 – Precision Gold Trading Once a Week GoldWeeklyPro EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity , it trades once a week , seeking 2–5% profit per trade with strict risk management and professional signal validation. Why Choose GoldWeeklyPro? Stable Performance : +30.8% net gain in 2024 with only 20 trades (90% win rate) Price Action First : Detects strong bullish revers
FREE
