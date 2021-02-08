Yes I Can MT5

It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act

Yes I Can l it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.



"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!





Magic Number: One different number for pair.

Size: Size of the no trading zone.

Margin_exit: margin of security of exit.

Margin_entry: margin of security of entry.

Margin_box: margin of security of no trading zone.

Hour Init: Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session.

Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker.

Control Power: Number of order to start increasing the lot.

Grip Control: Number of past to the grip. After the control power.

Manual lot: Fixet Lot if autolot is false.