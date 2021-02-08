Yes I Can MT5

Yes I Can - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.



Yes I Can Used  Mars 10 Bars Signal indicator whit two way algorithm    

    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions 


    Yes I Can It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    


    It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act



    You can download the demo and test it yourself.



    Yes I Can l it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    


     


      • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
      • "Safety first" approach in development.
        • Stress-tests on historical data.
          • Fully automatic.
            • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
              • Fast VPS a most.
                • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
                • The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!


                Input parameters:

                Magic Number:One different number for pair.

                Size: Size of the no trading zone.

                Margin_exit: margin of security of exit.

                Margin_entry: margin of security of entry.

                Margin_box: margin of security of no trading zone.

                Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session.

                Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker.

                Control Power: Number of order to start increasing the lot.

                Grip Control: Number of past to the grip. After the control power.

                Manual lot:Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

                ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

                I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

                 Try the demo now!



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                jomicorreia
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                jomicorreia 2021.02.22 21:26 
                 

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                Marta Gonzalez
                21217
                Reply from developer Marta Gonzalez 2021.02.22 21:29
                because?
                explain me better?
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