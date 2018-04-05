CyberCore EA

  • Experts
  • Eduard Nagayev
    Eduard Nagayev

    Eduard Nagayev

    3 (38)
    As a programmer specializing in creating trading advisors integrated with artificial intelligence, I am at the forefront of revolutionizing the world of investing. Through my expertise in developing sophisticated algorithms and harnessing AI technology, I automate trading processes, eliminate
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 11
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques.

CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading model. Remarkably, this advisor steers clear of conventional risky methods like martingale, netting, and scalping.

CyberCore EA features:

Encoder less architecture: Uses encoder less architecture, which increases the efficiency of the model.

Automated trading: Fully automated system that frees the trader from the need for constant market monitoring.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2228933

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117391

The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous strategies. Easy to install and resistant to any brokerage conditions. It has rigid take profit and stop loss. Uses the latest trading techniques to create a comfortable trading experience. 

Info:

  • Working symbols XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Working Timeframe: M30
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must. 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.
  • Stable testing results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install.
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready

Before purchasing the CyberNetic EA, it is crucial to understand and acknowledge the associated risks. Please note that historical performance does not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses occurring with the EA.



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