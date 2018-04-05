🎯 Prop Trader Samurai EA - Precision Trading & Advanced Capital Protection

Developed by the EA Trading Academy team, the Prop Trader Samurai EA is precisely engineered for prop trading on the USDJPY pair, on the M15 timeframe. This EA integrates trend-following indicators with a robust suite of equity protection features — essential for passing prop firm challenges and securing trading capital. Access the detailed documentation for each input and property on our knowledge base.

✨ Key Strategy Features:

Uses Directional Indicators and Bulls Power for targeted entry signals

Sophisticated candle pattern recognition for optimal exits

Adjustable risk-reward ratio with stop-loss and take-profit customization

Built-in news filter to avoid trading during high-impact market events

Comprehensive account protection for balance, equity, and drawdown

📊 Trading Logic: The Prop Trader Samurai EA employs a trend-following approach using directional indicators and the Bulls Power indicator to pinpoint high-probability entries in trending markets. Its exit strategy leverages advanced candle patterns, capturing profits and minimizing losses in real-time market conditions.

⚙️ Main Parameters:

Default lot size: 0.34 (optimized for $10,000 account with 1% risk per trade )

) Stop Loss: 42 pips

Take Profit: 90 pips

Adjustable news filter settings for customized volatility management

Max Spread, Max Daily Loss, and Drawdown Protection options for added security

🛡️ Protection Features:

Maximum Spread Filter : Prevents trades during high-spread conditions

: Prevents trades during high-spread conditions Daily Loss and Drawdown Limits : Limits trading if thresholds are exceeded, ideal for prop firm requirements

: Limits trading if thresholds are exceeded, ideal for prop firm requirements Equity Protection : Stops trading once preset equity limits are reached

: Stops trading once preset equity limits are reached Max Open Positions and Lots Control : Prevents excessive exposure

: Prevents excessive exposure News-Impact Filter: Avoids opening new trades during low, medium and high news events for risk mitigation

💡 Best Pair & Timeframe:

Recommended Pair : USDJPY

: USDJPY Timeframe: M15

Prop Trader Samurai EA is an essential tool for traders seeking a balance of precision, protection, and adaptability to the rigorous standards of prop trading. Verified track record on Fxblue confirms its performance—View Fxblue Account Record.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure: Forex trading contains significant risk. Trade only with risk capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Unlock professional-grade automated trading and navigate the path to prop firm success with Prop Trader Samurai EA! 🥋