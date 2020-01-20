TargetAndStopChanger

The Target&StopChanger



The Target&StopChanger script is a great tool for order management. It is especially usefull if you like to trade with multiple orders at the same time.

This script allows you to easily change both the takeprofit and the stoploss or all open orders (including limit orders).

In order to change your takeprofit or your stoploss you just drag the Target&StopChanger script on the current chart, type in the new levels and click on "ok".

The script now does all the work for you and changes everything according to your inputs.









If you like trading with multiple orders at the same time please feel free to also check out my other tools that focus on making this concept as easy as possible for you:

TradeExecutor: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/45567

TargetChanger: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/45638

StopChanger: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/45640