StopChanger

The StopChanger

The StopChanger script is the easiest way to change the takeprofits of multiple open orders. It automatically changes the stoloss of both open orders as well as limit orders on the current pair. 

To change your stoploss you simply drag the TargetChanger on the current chart, type in the new stoploss level and click "ok". All the stoploses get changed within seconds now.

If you only trade with one single order each time, this tool might not be super useful for you, but trading with multiple orders each time gets vastly simplified with this script.



If you like trading with multiple orders at the same time please feel free to also check out my other tools that focus on making this concept as easy as possible for you:
TradeExecutor: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/45567
TargetChanger: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/45638
Target&StopChanger: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/45642


TheTradeExecutor
Felix Argast
Utilities
The TradeExecutor The „ TradeExecutor “ EA is designed to make your trading and especially the trade execution as easy as possible. It has a lot of useful features to help you execute and manage your trading strategy. This tool is immensely useful for traders who use multiple stacked orders with their strategy, because you can enter multiple orders with a single button click. Practical Buttons The TradeExecutor has four different buttons. First the “BUY” and the “SELL” buttons are used to trigg
TargetChanger
Felix Argast
Utilities
The TargetChanger The TargetChanger Script is the easiest way to change the takeprofits of multiple open orders . It automatically changes the takeprofit of both open orders as well as limit orders on the current pair.  To change your target you simply drag the TargetChanger on the current chart, type in the new takeprofit level and click "ok". All the takeprofits get changed within seconds now. If you only trade with one single order each time, this tool might not be super useful for you, bu
TargetAndStopChanger
Felix Argast
Utilities
The Target&StopChanger The Target&StopChanger script is a  great tool for order management . It is especially usefull if you like to trade with  multiple orders  at the same time.  This script allows you to  easily change both the takeprofit and the stoploss or all open orders  (including limit orders).  In order to change your takeprofit or your stoploss you just drag the Target&StopChanger script on the current chart, type in the new levels and click on "ok".  The script now does all the work
