The StopChanger





The StopChanger script is the easiest way to change the takeprofits of multiple open orders. It automatically changes the stoloss of both open orders as well as limit orders on the current pair.



To change your stoploss you simply drag the TargetChanger on the current chart, type in the new stoploss level and click "ok". All the stoploses get changed within seconds now.

If you only trade with one single order each time, this tool might not be super useful for you, but trading with multiple orders each time gets vastly simplified with this script.