How to setup Forward Alert To Telegram

- You must allow WebRequest and add the link https://api.telegram.org URL in "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors".
- Telegram Bot must is member of group or admin of channel.
- Attach it to one chart only.
- The product not work with Windows 7 ( Windows server 2008 ) or lower, better from window 8 ( windows server 2012 R2 ) or higher
- Use Alerts To File Indicator to auto get all Alerts and Notifications, only attach the indicator to one chart.
- Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step.
- Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
- Send any message to the channel/group like "hello world"
- chat with bot @userinfobot , then forward message on your channel to bot @userinfobot , the bot will reply your channel ID.
Example on picture below: chat ID is minus number -1001448215625
Other way to get Chat ID: use link https://api.telegram.org/bot{token}/getUpdates
then replace {token} by Bot token which you get from Bot Father , open link with Internet browser or chrome
With Alert to File Indicator:
- Indiator Filter: list of indicator which you want get alert.
- Symbol Filter: list of symbol which you want get alert.
- Symbol Filter: list of timframe which you want get alert. example: H1, M30, H4
Notes: Alerts To File v2.9 support to get Notifications, all text from Experts log.