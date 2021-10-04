How to setup Forward Alert To Telegram

- You must allow WebRequest and add the link https://api.telegram.org URL in "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors".

- Telegram Bot must is member of group or admin of channel.

- Attach it to one chart only.

- The product not work with Windows 7 ( Windows server 2008 ) or lower, better from window 8 ( windows server 2012 R2 ) or higher

- Use Alerts To File Indicator to auto get all Alerts and Notifications, only attach the indicator to one chart.





How to get an chat ID:





- Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step.

- Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save - Send any message to the channel/group like "hello world" - chat with bot @userinfobot , then forward message on your channel to bot @userinfobot , the bot will reply your channel ID. Example on picture below: chat ID is minus number -1001448215625









Other way to get Chat ID: use link https://api.telegram.org/bot{token}/getUpdates then replace {token} by Bot token which you get from Bot Father , open link with Internet browser or chrome





With Alert to File Indicator: - Indiator Filter: list of indicator which you want get alert. - Symbol Filter: list of symbol which you want get alert. - Symbol Filter: list of timframe which you want get alert. example: H1, M30, H4

Notes: Alerts To File v2.9 support to get Notifications, all text from Experts log.



