Pine Trees MT5

Trend is the direction that prices are moving in, based on where they have been in the past. Trends are made up of peaks and troughs. It is the direction of those peaks and troughs that constitute a market's trend. Whether those peaks and troughs are moving up, down, or sideways indicates the direction of the trend.

The indicator PineTrees is sensitive enough (one has to use input parameter nPeriod) to show UP (green line) and DOWN (red line) trend.