It is an indicator that analyzes the high and low prices in real time by Dow theory, draws a trend line, and draws the predicted arrival point in the Box format after breaking the low price and the high return price.

The high and low prices are determined by the nBars parameter (initial value = 5), but displaying the corresponding moving averages (SMA and EMA 4 to 5 times nBars) at the same time makes it easier to understand the trend change. (Download the demo version of the free GreenBox and see if it works with the moving averages you always use for trading and the corresponding nBars value (= moving averages ÷ (4-5)) GreenBox. I want.)

nBars=5 -> 20SMA, 21EMA, 25SMA, 25EMA

nBars=13 -> 55EMA, 52SMA

nBars=34 -> 144EMA, 136SMA





<Reference>

By utilizing the notification function that has been greatly improved in ver.1.9, it has become possible to provide live commentary on voice.

In ver. 1.11, the target object is blinked at the timing of various notifications (alerts, push notifications, emails, voice notifications). This makes it possible to instantly know the location even when there are multiple notifications.





(GreenBox notifies traders by voice at appropriate trade timing while performing various analyzes in real time). (By all means, please watch the YouTube video of the screenshot. You can confirm that the trader can be notified by voice at the right time.)









The same GreenBox configuration file as this YouTube video can be downloaded from the Google Drive below.

URL: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Z6LitBxvblG1CCCdhRrYfO8RATnngz8j?usp=sharing

GreenBox_GreenBoxMode_SoundON_US.set .. Setting file for GreenBox (Set various settings in GreenBox mode and use the audio file of GreenBox \ xxx.wav)

GreenBox_GreenBoxMode_Sounds_US.zip .. Audio file (copy it to MetaTrader 4 installation directory \ Sounds \ GreenBox \ xxx.wav.)





You can install the audio file by following the steps below.

(1) From URL:

Download the following two files.

GreenBox_GreenBoxMode_SoundON_US.set

GreenBox_GreenBoxMode_Sounds_US.zip

(2) Copy GreenBox_GreenBoxMode_SoundON_US.set to the MQL4 \ Presets \ directory.

(3) Unzip GreenBox_GreenBoxMode_Sounds_US.zip and copy all wav files to MetaTrader 4 installation directory\Sounds\GreenBox\xxx.wav.

(Example) C: \ Program Files (x86) \ MetaTrader 4 \ Sounds \ GreenBox \ xxx.wav

(4) When you open a new chart and load GreenBox_GreenBoxMode_SoundON_US.set on the setting screen when inserting the GreenBox indicator, the sound will be heard.

Please note that there is no sound on the Strategy Tester.





For details on GreenBox, please check the Japanese version sales site below. https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/25251

(Caution) Please note that the templates of the above sites are not included in the GreenBox of this market and only the indicators are supported.





<Parameters>

1. Common Setting

nBars(5), enableBlinkObjects, AnalyzeBars(300), etc.

2. Top/Bottom Edge Setting

drawTopBottomEdge, drawHLBands, etc.

3, TrendLine Setting

drawUpTrendLine, drawDownTrendLine,TrendLineBreakoutAlert/SendNotify/SendMail/Sound, NewTrendLineCreatedAlert/SendNotify/SendMail/Sound, etc.

4. GreenBox Common Setting

enableBuyEntryInfo, enableSellEntryInfo, drawGrayBox, drawFixedBox,

drawTarget1/2/3Per(161.8/200/300), drawPullback1/2(76.4/61.8), drawStopLine, drawBoxText, etc.

5. GreenBox Mail/Alert/Sound Setting

useAlert, send_mail, Buy/SellFixedBoxCreatedSound,

Target1/2/3TouchedAlert/ SendNotify/ SendMail/Sound, etc.

6. GreenBox(Buy/Long) Common Setting

drawBuyEntryLine, BuyXXXColor, etc.

7. GreenBox (Buy/Long) Fibonacci Retracement Setting

drawBuyFibo, BuyFiboMode(LastFixedBox|TrendFollow|LastFixedBox_and_TrendFollow|GreenBox),

BuyFiboLevel1/2/3/4/5/6per(100.0/76.4/61.8/50/38.2/23.6), etc.

8. GreenBox(Sell/Short) Common Setting

9. GreenBox (Sell/Short) Fibonacci Retracement Setting



