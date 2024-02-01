Trading Beast

Unleash the Trading Beast: Automate Your Trading with This Powerful Forex EA

Tired of staring at charts and missing trades? Introducing the Trading Beast, your secret weapon for conquering the Forex market. This sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor automates your trading, leveraging advanced mathematical models and years of development to calibrate, execute, and generate profits while you relax.

The Beast Within:

  • 6 years of refinement: Trading Beast is the culmination of extensive research and testing, combining the power of Linear Regression, Standard Deviation, and Kelly Criterion for optimal entry points and lot sizes.
  • Mean Reversion Mastery: This unique strategy exploits market tendencies to revert to the mean, capitalizing on predictable price movements.
  • Forex-Focused: Unlike some EAs, Trading Beast is specifically designed and tested for Forex pairs.

Taming the Beast:

  • Safe & Controlled: Trading Beast avoids risky strategies like Martingale, Grid, and Hedging, prioritizing calculated risk management.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: The Kelly Criterion formula adjusts lot sizes based on your account balance, maximizing potential profits while minimizing risk.
  • Protection & Transparency: Each trade is guarded by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Optimal Performance: For peak results, we recommend using ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and a VPN. Remember, testing and optimizing the EA for your specific pairs and timeframes is crucial.

Recommendations:

  • Utilize ECN or RAW accounts with tight spreads.
  • Consider using a VPN for enhanced performance.
  • Optimize the EA before deployment for tailored results.
  • Works best on timeframes of 15 minutes and above.

Specifications:

  • No Grid, Hedge, or Martingale strategies.
  • Designed for all Forex pairs.
  • Minimum account balance: $100.
  • Trades protected by SL and TP.

Bonus:

  • Optimization is simple: adjusting "LinReg Period" and "Review Period" only.
  • Signals and MT5 version to follow soon.


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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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