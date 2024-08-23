MaxNinjya20

This EA has been winning steadily for seven years in the strategy tester. I haven't tested it further because it would be pointless to do so, but I think it would produce the same results.


This is because the logic is designed to not lose in any market environment.


Performance over seven years: About 3 times. In a world where economic commentators say that a 7% annual interest rate is considered genius, this EA has earned 42% annual interest.


This Max Ninjya is a genuine and authentic EA.


Anyone with a discerning eye should be able to tell.


I have created thousands of EAs so far, but I can say with confidence that this is the best.


The seven years I have tested it have included some pretty big turning points, such as Brexit, the birth of President Trump, the global economic problems caused by COVID, and the problems between Russia and Ukraine, but it has overcome all of these completely automatically without any adjustments or curve fitting.


In truth, you don't need to adjust the parameters.


You no longer need to worry about money. Max Ninjya will continue to earn you money without a break.


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Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
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