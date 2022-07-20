Tujjor Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 2.11
- Activations: 5
Brief information about our robot:
this robot can trade 29 pairs at the same time
Our ROBOT earns from 20% to 45% profit per month.
💡 Minimum deposit 5.000-10.000
For complete information about the robot, contact the administrator
The robot has been working in the market for a long time, you can get more information about it from the admin
https://t.me/Ozbek_Ea?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnSQVmzbzd2TxHga_NGMyKQSrUMIDu1dkwPYZBe7hscVPDv3foeC-EklAx7uY_aem_KXT5IQ_vKIu4H6jtfwt7mA