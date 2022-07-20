Tujjor Pro

Brief information about our robot:

this robot can trade 29 pairs at the same time

Our ROBOT earns from 20% to 45% profit per month.

💡 Minimum deposit 5.000-10.000

For complete information about the robot, contact the administrator

The robot has been working in the market for a long time, you can get more information about it from the admin   

https://t.me/Ozbek_Ea?utm_source=ig&amp;utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnSQVmzbzd2TxHga_NGMyKQSrUMIDu1dkwPYZBe7hscVPDv3foeC-EklAx7uY_aem_KXT5IQ_vKIu4H6jtfwt7mA

Video Tujjor Pro
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Bekhzod Rasulov
Experts
Hello everyone, I present to you my new robot "Tujjor". This robot has been tested for 2 years. The last 4 months have been a reliable and profitable trading in the forex market and this shows that it is even more excellent! Brief information about our robot: Our robot makes a profit of 15% to 45% per month. Minimum deposit $1,000 There is no maximum deposit limit. For full information about the robot, contact the admin https://t.me/tujjor_robot_N1
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