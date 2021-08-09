BSS Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
What Is BSS Indicator?
A tool for metatrader4 which gives signals
Forex Technical Analysis Indicators are usually used to forecast price changes on the currency market.By using Forex indicators, traders can make decisions about market entry and exit. BSS indicator is one of the most accurate indicators you will face.
Features
- Applicable on all forex pairs of Metatrader4.
- Non Repaint
- 5m,15m,30m,1h time frames
- 79% winning rate
- User Friendly
How BSS Works ?
A file that you download and Install on your mt4.
BSS is a file which you need to install it on your meta trader 4. It will Analyses your trading chart and market trend to give Buy/Sell signals.
You can see accurate green lines for buy and red lines for sell signal.
Better answers with symbols:
AUDJPY
AUDCHF
AUDNZD
EURUSD
EURAUD
AURCAD
EURCHF
EURJPY
EURNZD
CADCHF
CHFJPY
GBPCHF
GBPJPY
GBPNZD
XAUUSD
XAGUSD
BTCUSD