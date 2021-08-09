What Is BSS Indicator?

A tool for metatrader4 which gives signals

Forex Technical Analysis Indicators are usually used to forecast price changes on the currency market.By using Forex indicators, traders can make decisions about market entry and exit. BSS indicator is one of the most accurate indicators you will face.

Features

Applicable on all forex pairs of Metatrader4.

Non Repaint

5m,15m,30m,1h time frames

79% winning rate



User Friendly

How BSS Works ?

A file that you download and Install on your mt4.

BSS is a file which you need to install it on your meta trader 4. It will Analyses your trading chart and market trend to give Buy/Sell signals.

You can see accurate green lines for buy and red lines for sell signal.



Better answers with symbols:



AUDJPY

AUDCHF

AUDNZD

EURUSD

EURAUD

AURCAD

EURCHF

EURJPY

EURNZD

CADCHF

CHFJPY

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

XAUUSD

XAGUSD

BTCUSD



