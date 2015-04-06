MSmasterEA Real Account

MSMasterEA - Automated Trading System for Profitable Trading in the Forex Market

MSMasterEA is the result of Mr. Nodobody's extensive experience and expertise. As a certified forex trader with years of experience dating back to 2016, Mr. Nodobody has created this exceptional Expert Advisor to assist other traders in achieving profitability and facilitating their trading process.

This Expert Advisor is based on Mr. Nodobody's personal strategy that he uses in his day-to-day trading. MS Master EA aims to provide traders with a powerful tool to reduce the time spent in front of charts and overcome emotional barriers that can affect trading.

MSMasterEA is specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform and offers outstanding functionalities. Using advanced algorithms, this Expert Advisor employs a list of setups, including MA cross, breakout, price action, session openings, and others, to select only the most promising positions in the market. This allows it to extract the maximum potential from each trading signal and deliver the best possible results.

It is important to note that MSMasterEA does NOT utilize hedging, grid, or martingale trading techniques. Instead, it employs a strategy that closes all open positions before opening new ones.

 This feature makes it ideal for fund accounts, providing stability and reliability in trading. In the version designed for fund accounts, it uses a fixed lot size and only risks a maximum of 3%.

The initial lot size is entered during the initiation of the program and the risk is calculated by introducing the total amount of the account, calculating the amount of 3% and dividing this figure by 250. This is a procedure that each user must manually and independently determine.  

For example, if the account  is $50,000, 3% is $1500 and the initial lot is calculated 1500/250 and the resulting figure is entered as lot size.

In this way, the program risks a maximum of 3% of the account and therefore meets the conditions that prop firms prescribe.

 However, for real accounts, it employs a progressive lot size that increases by 0.10% after each profitable position. The risk on real accounts is determined by the user personally, although Mr. Nodobody recommends not exceeding 10% of the account.

In the case of real account, the initial lot size is determined by the following formula: If the user wants to risk 8% then in the figure of his account calculates how much is 8% and then divides it by 250. e.g. the account is 1000$ and 8% of the order = 80$ /250 and the resulting figure becomes the initial lot size.

MSMasterEA exclusively trades the currency pair EUR/USD!!!

MSMasterEA exclusively operates on the M15 timeframe!!!

It has not been tested on other pairs or timeframes, and we DO NOT RECOMMEND using it with different settings. Any positions that do not adhere to the aforementioned rules will not be included in the statistics and therefore will not be counted towards our results!!!

MSMasterEA has successfully passed numerous challenges at fund accounts in recent months, demonstrating outstanding results and proving its independence and reliability. With an average of only 8 positions per month, this Expert Advisor emphasizes quality over quantity, delivering high trading success rates.

Since November 2022, MS Master EA has been used daily by members of Mr. Nodobody's trading team, and the results have been exceptional. Now, it is ready to expand and offer its benefits to a wider audience.

In the following description, you can find screenshots of statistics as well as all executed positions with their opening and closing times, prices, take profits, and stop losses. You can verify them yourself through backtesting.

Take advantage of Mr. Nodobody's expertise and start trading profitably today with MSMasterEA!

 


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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MSmasterEA PropFirms
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MSMasterEA - Automated Trading System for Profitable Trading in the Forex Market MSMasterEA is the result of Mr. Nodobody's extensive experience and expertise. As a certified forex trader with years of experience dating back to 2016, Mr. Nodobody has created this exceptional Expert Advisor to assist other traders in achieving profitability and facilitating their trading process. This Expert Advisor is based on Mr. Nodobody's personal strategy that he uses in his day-to-day trading. MS Master EA
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