FXSLab Phaser Evolution

3

Phaser Evo is a fully automated trading system. It is designed to take advantage from big and fast movements of the market and it can potentially be used in any kind of financial instrument.

It is released with a portfolio of 8 different pairs already optimized, anyway there are no limitations in the development of new configurations.

The stop loss is always set but only for safety reason, the robot usually closes the losing positions before stops are reached. When a profit trade is taken, it can lasts from few minutes to several days.

Since it is common during high impact news to have unusual spread enlargements, a spread filter has been created to limit the trade activity in these particular conditions.


Parameters

  • Multicurrency Mode = true/false: The expert can work in multi-currency mode. When set to true it trades all the symbols from one chart, otherwise it trades the instrument related to the chart where it is running.
  • Reinvest Capital = true/false: Automated money management, it invests a percentage of free margin. (the percentage is specified on the next parameter)
  • % to invest = percentage of free margin used for every trade (only if Reinvest Capital is set to true)
  • Number of Lots = Fixed quantity of lots to invest in every trade. (only if Reinvest Capital is set to false)
  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD... Mode: It is possible to choose from three different setup for each instrument:
    • Short Term Strategy: Uses a configuration that closes the trade within the trading session. It lasts no more than one day.
    • Medium Term Strategy: Uses the setup that keep the trade and close it with a built in strategy. It can lasts several days.
    • No Trading: Do not trade this instrument
  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD... Rename: Some brokers do not use standard names for instruments. It is possible to register here the correct name for every instrument. If your broker uses standard names leave this values unchanged.
  • Activate Safety Orders Expiration (true/false): If set to true, it enable the pending orders expiration to avoid unwanted positions when no client-server connection.
  • Order Expiration if no update activity (seconds): Number of seconds after which the order will be deleted.
  • Order Expiration update (seconds): number of seconds in advance for updating the expiration date.


Parameters (for personalized configurations)

  • Manual Mode (true/false): If it is set to true the expert will work on the current chart and the following parameters will be considered.
  • Distance from Price (Points): Distance from the current price of the pending orders
  • GMT Start Time (Hour): Start hour of the trading session (expressed as GMT Time)
  • GMT Start Time (Minutes): Start minutes of the trading session (expressed as GMT Time)
  • Starts on day before: Set to true if the expert is initialized and the trading session has been started on the day before
  • Trading session (Minutes): Lasting time of the trading session in minutes
  • Take Profit (Points): Take profit in Points
  • Stop Loss (Points): Stop loss in Points
  • BreakEven (Points): Breakeven in Points
  • Gain Margin BreakEven (Points): Points of gain to set when breakeven level is reached
  • Trailing Stop (Points): Trailing stop in Points
  • Update Pending orders (Seconds): Delay of updating the pending orders according to the current price in seconds
  • Cancel Opposite Order (true/false): If set to true, the opposite pending order is canceled when a the other one is triggered
  • Close Running Trades if No Profit (true/false): If set to true, losing positions are closed after some seconds from the opening of the trade (specified in the next parameter)
  • Close Running Trades if No Profit After (Seconds): Time to wait before to close losing positions after the opening time of the trade. (works if previous parameter is set to true)
  • Close Open Orders when session ends (true/false): If set to true, running trades are closed some minutes after the session ends. Duration of the session is specified in "Trading session" parameter.
  • Close Open Orders when session ends (Minutes): Minutes to wait before to close running positions after the trading session is ended (works if previous parameter is set to true)
  • Activate Spread Control (true/false): If true it activates the filter for excessive spread value.
  • Maximum acceptable spread (Points): Maximum value acceptable of spread in Points.
  • Magic Number: It is possible to trade the same instrument on the same account in more than one chart. For this particular case it is necessary to keep this number different.


Trading Conditions

  • The expert needs to be always connected, a VPS is highly recommended
  • Currency pairs: All, using pre-configured or self configured setups.
  • Timeframe: All.
  • 5-digit quotes.
  • Low spread ECN Accounts recommended
Reviews 2
Chihteng Lin
587
Chihteng Lin 2017.04.26 10:05 
 

This EA!

Is a genius masterpiece

(Recommended ECN account)

The author is a responsible person

Very patiently answered my question

Because of low risk, I have been placed in the LIVE account

Today GBPAUD brings 43pips profit

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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Adam Goman
936
Adam Goman 2017.05.05 16:29 
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20859#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=4994012

Chihteng Lin
587
Chihteng Lin 2017.04.26 10:05 
 

This EA!

Is a genius masterpiece

(Recommended ECN account)

The author is a responsible person

Very patiently answered my question

Because of low risk, I have been placed in the LIVE account

Today GBPAUD brings 43pips profit

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